'Be vocal about local': PM Modi's mantra for economic recovery

    New Delhi, May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people to buy and endorse local products, stating that COVID-19 time has taught made us realise the importance of local traders, that has helped the country sustain during the coronavirus lockdown.

    In a televised address to the nation, PM Modi said "time has taught us that we must make 'local' the mantra of our lives. Global brands that are there today were once local too but when people there started supporting them they became global. That is why from today, every Indian must become vocal for our local."

    "I request people to buy and endorse local products. We have done this before also with khadi and it worked very well. It is time for us to do our bit for our friends on the streets like street hawkers, daily wage workers, migrant labourers and fisherman," he said.

    The Prime Minister said that certain key announcements will be made soon for "friends on the streets".

    Stressing that people need to buy local products and spread the word, he said, "I am proud to recollect that I had asked citizens to buy khadi and to support handloom workers. In a short time, demand and sales touched record levels. Khadi became a big brand because of you and we got good and effective results."

    The prime minister said the goal of the country will be to become self-reliant, and identified economy and infrastructure as key drivers for it.

    Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh crore package, which combined the government's recent announcements on supporting key sectors as also measures rolled out by the Reserve Bank of India.

    The prime minister said the details about fourth phase of the lockdown will be made known before May 18, adding it will be different from the earlier phases. The third phase of the lockdown ends on May 17.

    Read more about:

