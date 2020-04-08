PM Modi chairs all-party meet on COVID-19 lockdown

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of all floor leaders of political parties in the Parliament to discuss the coronavirus crisis.

Floor leaders of parties with more than 5 MPs in either house of Parliament took part in the meet, which is being held to discuss the measures against coronavirus and the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

Congress leader Gulab Nazi Azad, TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, BJD's Pinaki Misra, NCP's Sharad Pawar, SP's Ram Gopal Yadav, SAD's Sukhbir Singh Badal, BSP's SC Mishra, YSRCP'S Vijay Sai Reddy & Mithun Reddy, JDU's Rajeev Ranjan Singh and others attended the meeting.

The meeting comes amid reports that several states have sought that the lockdown be extended to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

In addition to the coronavirus situation, the meeting is expected to have discussed the government's contentious move to suspend the Member of Parliament Local Area Development scheme (MPLADs), which most opposition parties have decried.

The Trinamool Congress has announced it would use the meeting to demand additional funds for states and clearance of dues from the Centre to the states.