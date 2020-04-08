COVID-19: PM Modi to hold all-party meet, first meeting since lockdown

New Delhi, Apr 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a meeting at 11am on Wednesday of all floor leaders of political parties in the Parliament to discuss the coronavirus crisis. The meeting will be held with floor leaders of parties with more than 5 MPs in either house of Parliament.

Most opposition parties are expected to attend the meeting, which will discuss the measures against coronavirus and the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

The meeting comes amid reports that several states have sought that the lockdown be extended to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

In addition to the coronavirus situation, the meeting is expected to discuss the government's contentious move to suspend the Member of Parliament Local Area Development scheme (MPLADs), which most opposition parties have decried.

The Trinamool Congress has announced it would use the meeting to demand additional funds for states and clearance of dues from the Centre to the states.