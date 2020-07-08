COVID-19: Patna to go under lockdown for a week from July 10

Patna, July 08: With a steady increase in the number of coronavirus cases, Bihar's capital city Patna will remain under lockdown from July 10-16 in order to curb the fast-spreading pandemic.

The District Magistrate took this decision after 235 Covid-19 positive cases reported from Patna on Wednesday.

Patna DM Kumar Ravi said the lockdown would remain in effect as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs with a few exceptions in which essential services would be allowed under strict guidelines.

Essential services like ration, dairy, vegetables and meat shops shall remain open from 6 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 7 pm. All places of worship and religious gatherings shall also be closed.

Government offices and Public corporations shall remain closed. All private and commercial establishments shall remain closed.

A total of 749 new coronavirus cases were reported in Bihar in the past 24 hours, the highest-single day spike for the state.