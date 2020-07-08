  • search
    COVID-19: Patna to go under lockdown for a week from July 10

    Patna, July 08: With a steady increase in the number of coronavirus cases, Bihar's capital city Patna will remain under lockdown from July 10-16 in order to curb the fast-spreading pandemic.

    The District Magistrate took this decision after 235 Covid-19 positive cases reported from Patna on Wednesday.

    Representational Image
    Patna DM Kumar Ravi said the lockdown would remain in effect as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs with a few exceptions in which essential services would be allowed under strict guidelines.

    Essential services like ration, dairy, vegetables and meat shops shall remain open from 6 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 7 pm. All places of worship and religious gatherings shall also be closed.

    Government offices and Public coroporations shall remain closed. All private and commercial establishments shall remain closed.

    A total of 749 new coronavirus cases were reported in Bihar in the past 24 hours, the highest-single day spike for the state.

    patna coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 18:57 [IST]
