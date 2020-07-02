COVID-19 patients, people above 65 years eligible for postal ballot: EC

  • search
    New Delhi, July 02: Ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar, which is expected to be held in October-November, the Election Commission on Thursday said coronavirus patients and those above the age of 65 will be allowed to vote by using postal ballot.

    In a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice in this regard, the government said that people who are under home or institutional quarantine due to coronavirus infection can exercise their voting rights through postal ballot.

    "Notification for Conduct of Elections (Amendment) Rules 2020 - for extending Postal Ballot Facility for electors above the age of 65yrs & Covid+ve under home/institutional quarantined," Election Commission of India spokesperson said.

    The Bihar assembly election is due in October-November this year.

    It should be noted that people over the age of 65 are particularly vulnerable to the virus, along with pregnant women and those suffering from chronic health conditions including diabetes, hypertension and kidney ailments. Medical experts and the government have been continuously discouraging such people from venturing out.

