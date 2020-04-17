COVID-19 patients in India see increase in recovery rate from 8 to 13 per cent

New Delhi, Apr 17: With the number of positive cases of coronavirus is inching towards 13,500-mark in the country, reports indicate that the number of patients recovering from novel coronavirus across the nation is seen showing a positive result.

According to the Health Ministry on Friday, the number of coronavirus patients who have recovered from the deadly outbreak or have been discharged stood at 1,748. It can be seen this is nearly 13 per cent of the total 13,387 coronavirus cases in India.

On April 11, of the total 7,447 coronavirus cases in the country, 642 patients were reported to have recovered from COVID-19. It has been roughly amounted to nearly 8 per cent of the positive cases. With just a week, the percentage of recoveries have increased from from 8 per cent to 13 per cent.

It can be seen that the highest cases of coronavirus recoveries are coming from Maharashtra which also has the maximum number of coronavirus cases in the country. With over 3,000 positive cases, the state accounts for 300 patients who have recovered or have been discharged.

Also, Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu continue to struggle with the rising number of coronavirus cases. These states, together with Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, account for more than 60 per cent of the total number of cases in India.