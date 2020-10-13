COVID-19 patients get postal ballot facility in MLC polls

YouTube
    Aurangabad, Oct 13: COVID-19 patients and voters above the age of 80 will be given a postal ballot facility for the Maharashtra legislative council's graduates constituency election in Marathwada.

    While the date of the election is yet to be announced, the district administration has come up with guidelines for voting.

    Use of masks and social distancing will be mandatory at polling booths, Aurangabad district collector Sunil Chavan said in a meeting with representatives of political parties on Monday.

    A list of voting centres has been published and people are requested to raise objections if any, over them.

    As many as 1,000 voters will be casting their votes at each polling booth and there will be separate queues for women, differently abled persons and senior citizens to maintain social distancing, he said.

      Voters above the age of 80 and COVID-19 patients will be given a postal ballot facility, the collector said.

