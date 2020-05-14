COVID-19 outbreak: Railways to keep record of destination address of passengers

New Delhi, May 14: The India railways has started keeping records of the destination address of all passengers booking their tickets on the IRCTC website.

This initiative has been taken to help facilitate contact tracing in case coronavirus infections are detected among the passengers later, officials said on Thursday.

The provision to include the destination address has been made on the IRCTC website from May 13.

"With effect from May 13, IRCTC taking destination address of all passengers booking tickets. This will help in contact tracing, if required later," Railway spokesperson RD Bajpai said.

Bajpai also said that the procedure would now be a permanent feature for the near future.

He added that it will be mandatory for passengers to fill up their address details for any bookings keeping in view the coronavirus spread.

Earlier, in at least 12 cases, passengers travelling in trains were later found to be COVID-19 positive.