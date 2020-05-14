  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19 outbreak: Railways to keep record of destination address of passengers

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 14: The India railways has started keeping records of the destination address of all passengers booking their tickets on the IRCTC website.

    This initiative has been taken to help facilitate contact tracing in case coronavirus infections are detected among the passengers later, officials said on Thursday.

    COVID-19 outbreak: Railways to keep record of destination address of passengers

    The provision to include the destination address has been made on the IRCTC website from May 13.

    Railways issues revised guidelines for ticket cancellation, fare refund

    "With effect from May 13, IRCTC taking destination address of all passengers booking tickets. This will help in contact tracing, if required later," Railway spokesperson RD Bajpai said.

    Bajpai also said that the procedure would now be a permanent feature for the near future.

    He added that it will be mandatory for passengers to fill up their address details for any bookings keeping in view the coronavirus spread.

    Railways to start waiting lists for special trains from May 22; likely to run more trains

    Earlier, in at least 12 cases, passengers travelling in trains were later found to be COVID-19 positive.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus indian railways passengers

    Story first published: Thursday, May 14, 2020, 13:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 14, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X