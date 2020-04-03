COVID-19 outbreak: China to observe April 4 as mourning day for coronavirus victims

Wuhan, Apr 03: China is all set to hold national mourning day on Saturday for those who lost their lives in the fight against the novel coronavirus epidemic.

According to media reports, a three minute silence will be observed on April 4 across the country "while air raid sirens and horns of automobiles, trains and ships will wail in grief."

Meanwhile, the official in Wuhan, the epicentre of China's coronavirus epidemic warned its residents to increase self-protection measures and avoid going out to avoid a resurgence of infections.

It can be seen that China has considerably curbed the outbreak through transport restrictions that paralysed the country and its economy for two months.

Top officials who are associated with the fight against the novel virus remain concerned about the risk of a second wave. However, as dozens of new COVID-19 cases involving travellers from overseas continue to be reported each day.

It can be seen that China has reported a total of 81,589 confirmed cases, which exclude asymptomatic patients, and 3,318 deaths from the outbreak. Overall, the number of cases has crossed over 9 lakh, with at least 52,000 deaths.