    Covid-19: Ola partners with BMC to provide medical trips in Mumbai

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 15: Ola has partnered with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to enable essential medical trips in Mumbai.

    Ola, a Bengaluru-based ridesharing company stated that the BMC has been provided with dedicated cars for every ward in the city to ferry health workers and paramedical staff across wards and their homes.

    Representational Image

    Ola, the ride-hailing giant has been there with its helping hands since the novel coronavirus outbroke in India.

    Earlier, in the view of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, Ola announced that it would provide financial aid of Rs 30,000 for their driver-partners and their spouses in case they test positive for COVID-19.

    Coronavirus outbreak: Positive cases in Madhya Pradesh's Indore rises to 544

    During the earlier 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the rides of the private ridesharing companies were prohibited in view of the preventing the spread of coronavirus.

    Meanwhile, Maharashtra has witnessed the highest coronavirus affected cases with the number of 2,687 so far following 178 deaths while 259 have been recovered.

