  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19: Odisha makes it mandatory for people to cover nose, mouth while venturing out of houses

    By PTI
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Apr 06: The Odisha government on Monday made it mandatory for people to cover their face and mouth with a mask or cloth while venturing out of their houses in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

    COVID-19: Odisha makes it mandatory for people to cover nose, mouth while venturing out of houses
    A vendor selling masks, waits for customers during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, in Nagpur. PTI

    The Revenue and Disaster Management Department issued an order in this regard which will come into effect from 7 am on April 9 till further orders. Noting that novel coronavirus is assuming a grave threat to health of the people, the order said that masks have been found to be useful in controlling and containing COVID- 19.

    "The general public is directed to cover their mouth and nose with any mask while stepping out of house for any purpose. A handkerchief or any other piece of cloth with at least two layers can also be used for the purpose," it said.

    Usefulness of masks in containing the disease can be seen from global experiences, the order said. Also, it is imperative to maintain strict social distancing and isolation measures to contain the spread of the disease, it said.

    The district and municipal authorities have been directed to strictly ensure that there is no crowding and people use masks or cloths such as handkerchief or dupatta to cover their faces while stepping out of their houses, an official said.

    Single-use masks should be properly disposed of after use and cloths used for the purpose should be cleaned with disinfectants after every use. Masks used by one person must not be used by another, he added.

    More ODISHA News

    Read more about:

    odisha coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X