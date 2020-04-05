  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19 not airborne, says ICMR’s top scientist

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 05: With the number of coronavirus cases in India now doubling in just over four days, the Indian Council of Medical Research on Sunday confirmed that COVID-19 is not an airborne infection.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "If this were an airborne and not droplet infection, every person in a family would be infected. Same would apply for other patients in a hospital," said Raman R Gangakhedkar, head of Epidemiology and Communicable diseases at ICMR.

    The WHO had confirmed that the coronavirus is not airborne. As the virus spreads through the droplets generated from an infected person, there were doubts regarding the virus being airborne.

    Recent WHO reports confirm that the droplets are too heavy to hang in the air and can quickly fall onto the surface, eradicating the false and confusing claims.

    Coronavirus spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose.

    On Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 3,374 and seventy nine people have lost their lives so far while 267 people have recovered, Lav Aggarwal, joint secretary, health ministry said at the briefing.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Sunday, April 5, 2020, 17:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X