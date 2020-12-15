Parliament New Building Foundation updates: New building being constructed in Independent India says PM Modi

Construction cost, area: All you need to know about the new Parliament complex

COVID-19: No Winter session of Parliament

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 15: There will been winter session of Parliament this time due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the government said.

All parties favour scrapping the session to avoid any COVID spread and jump straight to the Budget session in January, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Prahlad Joshi said. He confirmed this in a letter while responding to Congress leader, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary's demand for a session to discuss the new farm laws, which have led to massive protests on highways near Delhi.

600 million shots, 100 people per session: Centre's mega vaccination drive

Joshi replied that he had held discussions with leaders of all parties and the consensus was not to call a session due to the pandemic.