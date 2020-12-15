For Quick Alerts
COVID-19: No Winter session of Parliament
India
New Delhi, Dec 15: There will been winter session of Parliament this time due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the government said.
All parties favour scrapping the session to avoid any COVID spread and jump straight to the Budget session in January, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Prahlad Joshi said. He confirmed this in a letter while responding to Congress leader, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary's demand for a session to discuss the new farm laws, which have led to massive protests on highways near Delhi.
Joshi replied that he had held discussions with leaders of all parties and the consensus was not to call a session due to the pandemic.