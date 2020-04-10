Covid 19: No community transmission yet, don't panic but remain alert, says health ministry

New Delhi, Apr 10: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday confirmed that India has not entered stage 3 of COVID-19 pandemic. "No community transmission in the country yet, no need to panic; But remain aware and alert", said Lav Agrawal, Joint Secy Ministry of Health.

Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said in a press conference said,''No community transmission in the country yet, don't panic but remain alert.''

''India has stock of 3.28 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets (HCQ) for meeting the current requirement,'' he said.

Meanwhile, the latest ICMR study hints at community transmission. The report said that about 40 per cent of COVID-19 cases with severe acute respiratory infection did not have any history of contact with infected persons or those with international travel history, and they were reported from 36 districts of 15 states.

A total of 104 of the 5,911 patients with severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) tested positive for COVID-19, out of which 40 cases did not report any history of contact with a known case or international travel, according to the study which was conducted from February 15 to April 2.

The chances of getting infected among SARI patients increased from 0 per cent before March 14 to 2.6 per cent by April 2, the study which was released on Thursday said. Also, males accounted for higher number of COVID-19 cases and also patients aged above 50 years of age.

According to the study, which has been published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, a total of (104) 1.8 per cent of the 5,911 SARI patients tested were positive for COVID-19. These cases were reported from 52 districts in 20 states and union territories.

In India, the initial COVID-19 testing strategy included people who had international travel history with symptoms, symptomatic contacts of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patients and symptomatic healthcare workers managing respiratory distress/SARI.

In addition, to track the progression of the epidemic in the early phase, stored samples of SARI patients hospitalised since February 15 were also tested for COVID-19 under the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory Network (VRDLN).

As part of the study, SARI patients admitted at 41 sentinel sites from February 15 onwards were tested positive for COVID-19 by real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction. During the study, SARI patients were detected from eight districts in Maharashtra, six in West Bengal and five each in Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

In 15 states, more than one per cent of SARI patients were COVID-19 positive. About a third of COVID-19 positive SARI cases did not have any history of contact with laboratory-confirmed case or international travel, and such cases were reported from 36 districts in 15 states. These districts need to be prioritised to target COVID-19 containment activities, the study stated.