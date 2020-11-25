COVID-19: Night curfew in Punjab from Dec 1, fines doubled for not wearing masks

COVID-19: 300 millions to be vaccinated on priority by July 2021

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Amritsar, Nov 25: Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh said that night curfew will be imposed in the state starting December 1, 2020.

The CM ordered night curfew in all towns and cities from 10 pm to 5 pm. The CM also ordered that fines would be doubled for those not wearing masks and flouting COVID-19 rules. Fines upto Rs 1,000 would be imposed on those flouting COVID-19 norms, the CM also ordered.

Twenty-two more COVID-19 fatalities in Punjab pushed the death toll to 4,653, while the caseload rose to 1,47,665 on Tuesday with 614 new infections.

Four deaths each were reported from Sangrur and Patiala, three each from Jalandhar and Ludhiana, two each from Bathinda and Gurdaspur and one each from Fatehgarh Sahib, Mansa, Moga and Pathankot, according to a medical bulletin.

Ludhiana district recorded a maximum of 103 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by 94 in Jalandhar and 82 in Patiala, among others.

The principal secretary to the Punjab governor was among six people who tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh.

However, the governor and his family tested negative for the infection, according to a government release.

Entry and meetings have been restricted at the Raj Bhavan here, it further said.

There are 6,834 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.

A total of 439 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,36,178, the bulletin said.

Eleven critical patients are on ventilator support, while 139 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 30,51,542 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it added.