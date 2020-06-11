  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19: New guidelines for quarantine, containment zones in Kerala

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, June 11: Kerala has come out with new guidelines for COVID-19 related quarantine and redefined rules for declaring fresh containment zones as more people are expected to come to the state in the coming days.

    Pinarayi Vijayan

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, quoting experts, said the virus would not disappearsoon, hence it was difficult to predict when the intensity of its spread would decrease. So far, 2.19 lakh people have arrived in the state, of whom 38,871 (17.71 per cent) were from abroad and 1.80 lakh (82.29 per cent) fromother states and 63.63 per cent from the red zones.

    As 63.63 per cent of those returning to Kerala from other states are from the red zones, the quarantine guidelines are being revised as per the recommendation of an expert committee,he said.

    COVID-19 guidelines renewed

    • Those coming from abroad can go home after giving an affidavit. But they have to strictly follow the quarantine conditions failing which police would take legal action againstthe violators
    • The local self-government institutions, police, COVID- 19 care centre's nodal officer, district collector and other officials would be intimated about the decision and alerted before the person starts from the airport and the officials would follow up on whether the person has reached their respective home quarantine.
    • The local self-government bodies should ensure that there are necessary facilities at home for quarantine.
    • Institutional quarantine was only for those who do not have such a facility at home.
    • Paid quarantine is for those who opt to stay in hotels.

    The Chief Minister announced some changes also for the definition of the containment zones. The zone would be notified before midnight.

    In the panchayats, the containment zone may be declared at the ward-level and at the sub-ward level in the Corporation.

    They can be defined at the local-level based on the number of positive cases for people under quarantine, primary contacts and secondary contacts. Initially, a containment zone was declared for seven days which can be extended after review by the district Collector, Vijayan said.

    More PINARAYI VIJAYAN News

    Read more about:

    pinarayi vijayan kerala

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue