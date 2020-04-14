  • search
    Covid-19: Mumbai police deploys drones in Dharavi and Worli

    Mumbai, Apr 14: Mumbai Police on Tuesday have deployed drones for surveillance in Covid-19 hotspot areas of Dharavi and Worli.

    Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, "These drones are being used to spread awareness about social distancing and for surveillance."

    Image Courtesy: ANI

    Six test positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi, total cases rise to 55 in the area following four deaths.

    Also, Mumbai's Worli Koliwada declared a Covid-19 containment zone and movement of people restricted.

    Coronavirus outbreak: Chidambaram unhappy with the lockdown extension, slams Centre

    Mumbai's slums have emerged as hotbeds for Covid-19, and they are adding to the rising cases of infections in the financial city. Dharavi, Asia's biggest slum which is around 5 km away from Mumbai's key business district and home to India's biggest stock exchange, is in the spotlight for a steadily increasing the coronavirus count.

    Maharashtra Medical Council officers have started door-to-door testing of residents of Dharavi.

    According to health experts, stopping the virus from breaking loose in Dharavi and other slums might be the key to preventing hospitals from getting overwhelmed in Mumbai.

    Other areas like Worli Koliwada and Govandi have also emerged as virus clusters.

    A big number of migrant workers are these days sitting idle in the slum and are being provided food by local bodies. The fear now is that when the lockdown will be lifted, these migrants will have to leave for their homes in other states, taking the virus to roam around where medical facilities are scarce.

    What does your child think about the coronavirus lockdown: Send us their thoughts

    With 121 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, state tally surges to 2,334 with 160 dead as of 14th April.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday has announced about extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3 to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the nation.

