    COVID-19: Mosque turns into quarantine facility in Pune

    Pune, Apr 28: The mosque located inside Azam Campus educational institute in Pune has been turned into a quarantine facility for people likely infected with COVID-19.

    The Chairman of Maharashtra Cosmopolitan and Education Society, P A Inamdar says on Tuesday, "It's our duty to help the nation at this time".

    Earlier, Azam College of Education offered the hall within the mosque inside its campus to set up a quarantine facility for virus suspects.

    Coronavirus outbreak: Authorities toss water, biscuits outside Agra Quarantine Centre, watch video

    District administration agreed to review the preparedness of the premises to house virus suspects.

    The 9,000-sq-ft hall inside the Azam can accommodate at least 80 quarantined people.

    Inamdar said, "We have made arrangement for at least 80 suspects who could be quarantined in the hall of the mosque. As of now, while the academics inside the campus is on hold, we are also planning to offer more such resources to the government authorities for using them as quarantine facilities."

    25 doctors with Azam campus's ZVM Unani Medical College and Hospital are already working with government hospitals to tackle the virus outbreak and five ambulances have also been provided for the service.

    While the death toll out of COVID-19 in the district of Pune rose to 80 so far the entire city was notified as containment zone till May 3, according to official reports.

    Meanwhile, Maharashtra has been worst hit by the deadly coronavirus as the state holds the highest tally of 8,590 positive cases following 369 deaths.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 16:28 [IST]
