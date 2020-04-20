COVID-19: MNREGA work resumes in Puducherry

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Puducherry, Apr 20: MNREGA work, which provides employment to rural poor, has started on Monday in Puducherry.

Workers resumed their work following social distancing and used masks amid coronavirus pandemic.

Puducherry: MNREGA work, which provides employment to rural poor, has started today. Workers resumed their work following social distancing and by using masks, amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/WKezw4mZ6C — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

Several state governments are looking for pacing up the agricultural activities, MGNREGA and irrigational works post-April 20 lockdown relaxations.

It can be seen that MGNREGA works, Agricultural and allied sectors, food processing units, irrigational works, minor road repairs and public utility works are given relaxation provided with the maintenance of social distancing and personal hygiene facilities at workplaces.

Meanwhile, Puducherry has reported seven COVID-19 affected people with zero death while India has breached 17,000mark following 543 deaths.

The nation is going through the extension of the lockdown which is to be ended on May 3 but after April 20 the areas other than the hotspots in states would have some sorts of relaxations which are included only essetial activities.