COVID-19: Medical staff at Mumbai hospital protest over PPE quality

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Mumbai, Apr 08: Medical staff including nurses and paramedical employees at a municipal hospital staff in Mumbai staged a protest on Wednesday against the 'poor quality' of personal protection equipment (PPE) given to them.

Employees of the K B Bhabha Municipal General Hospital in suburban Bandra gathered outside the hospital and staged a protest, after a woman undergoing treatment there died due to COVID-19 infection, an employee said.

The hospital staffers are demanding that they be quarantined as there is a serious risk of spread of COVID-19 in the facility. Two private hospitals in Mumbai have been sealed after some medical staff members there tested coronavirus positive.