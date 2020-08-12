COVID-19: May God do whatever is best for him, says Pranab Mukherjee's daughter

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Aug 12: Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmishta Mukherjee posted a tweet saying that she hopes God chooses the best path for him and gives her the strength to accept whatever comes ahead. She also recounted how last year around the same time her father was awarded the Bharat Ratna.

In a tweet, Sharmishta said, "Last year 8 August was 1 of d happiest day 4 me as my dad received Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later on 10 Aug he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best 4 him & give me strength 2 accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns (sic)."

Pranab Mukherjee's health worsens, shows no improvement

The former President is at the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital as he remains critical after he underwent brain surgery. He also tested positive for COVID-19. According to reports, Mukherjee has not shown any improvement and his health status has worsened. He continues to remain on ventilation support, a statement said.

On Sunday, Mukherjee fell sick at his residence and had experienced dizziness. He was taken to the army hospital on Monday morning.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for Covid-19

A medical examination revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent an emergency life-saving surgery.

Mukherjee, who demitted office in 2017, maintains an active public life, attending occasional public events, and advising the government through statements, the latest being on the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh.