    COVID-19: Mapping the global travel restrictions

    New Delhi, Apr 25: Travel has come to a halt across the world due to coronavirus. Currently, billions of people are living in countries across the globe with borders closed and flights cancelled to curb the spread of coronavirus.

    Representational Image
    According to flight tracking app FlightRadar24, international air travel has decreased 55% year-on-year as the world prepares to contain COVID-19 and cross-border travel has been limited to all but the most essential of journeys.

    India has announced the suspension of domestic and international air travel till the midnight of May 3, in line with the extension of the nationwide lockdown to arrest the spread of COVID-19.

    Likewise, countries around the world are increasingly adopting sweeping measures, including full lockdowns, shutting down airports, imposing travel restrictions and completely sealing their borders.

    This map shows you what restrictions on movement have been put in place globally.

    More than 2,821,030 cases were registered in 193 countries and territories. Of these cases, at least 766,300 are now considered recovered.

    The US, Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom are most hit both in terms of the number of cases and in deaths.

    X