    COVID-19: Manish Sisodia to chair meeting on increasing ICU beds in Delhi hospitals

    New Delhi, Jun 19: As COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will hold an important meeting on increasing the number of ICU beds in city hospitals on Friday, government officials said.

    The meeting will also be attended by Satyendar Jain who held the charge of the health department before being hospitalised as he tested positive for COVID-19, they said.

    "The meeting to discuss increasing intensive care unit (ICU) beds at the hospitals will take place at 5 pm. Besides the Deputy Chief Minister, Jain will also take part in it through video call from the hospital," officials said.

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that Delhi government is working to arrange more ICU beds in hospitals that may be needed in coming days. As per latest official figures, the number of active COVID-19 patients in Delhi has gone over 26,000.

    Friday, June 19, 2020, 13:43 [IST]
