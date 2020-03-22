  • search
Trending Janta Curfew Coronavirus Narendra Modi
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19: Major temples in Mathura closed

    By
    |

    Mathura, Mar 22: Major temples in Mathura have been closed for three to 10 days in view of the coronavirus pandemic, temple authorities said.

    "On the orders of civil judge, junior division, Mathura, the noted Bankey Behari Temple has been closed till March 31 for public," Munish Sharma, the temple manager, said.

    COVID-19: Major temples in Mathura closed
    Representational Image

    He, however, said that the obeisance to the principal deity would continue as usual within the temple.

    No evidence of community transmission of coronavirus says Centre

    The 22-kilometer Parikrama of Govardhan has been banned.

    The Mukharbind Temple Jatipura has been closed till March 31, SDM Rahul Yadav said.

    Daan Ghati Temple and Mukut Mukharbind Temple Goverdhan have also been closed till Monday.

    The situation would be reviewed on Monday, Rama Kant Goshwami, the receiver of Mukut Mukharbind Temple, said.

    According to Sevayat Mathura Prasad Kaushik, Daan Ghati temple has been closed till Monday.

    All the temples based at Sri Krishna Janmasthan and the Old Keshav Deo temple would remain closed till March 24. The Kirti Kishori Temple, Barsana, has also been closed till March 31.

    Further decision would be taken on March 30 by the management of the temple, Nitin Gupta, the Secretary of the temple, said.

    PM's call for 'Janta curfew' need of hour: HM Amit Shah

    The Ladli Temple, Barsana, would also remain closed till Monday, when a final decision on extending the closure would be taken, Krishna Murari Goshwami, the receiver of the temple, said.

    Raja Thakur Temple, Gokul, would also remain closed till March 31, Bhikoo Ji Mahraj, the priest of the temple, said.

    More MATHURA News

    Read more about:

    mathura coronavirus temples

    Story first published: Sunday, March 22, 2020, 6:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X