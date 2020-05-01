COVID-19 lockdown: Yediyurappa appeals to migrant workers to stay back in Karnataka

By PTI

Bengaluru, May 01: A day after giving the nod for their one-time movement towards their destination, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday appealed to migrant workers to stay back in the state and co-operate with the government to resume economic activities.

"It is my sincere request to all the migrant workers to stay back in the state and co-operate with us to resume the economic activities once we receive directions from the Union government," he said in a statement.

Extending greetings on the occasion of May Day, he said, we intend to resume economic activities soon and the government has already held meeting with representatives of associations of commerce and industries in this regard.

"The government has appealed to the employers to protect the interest of their workers and pay salaries," he added.

The Karnataka government on Thursday had decided to allow migrant workers, tourists, students and others stranded in different parts of the state due to the ongoing lockdown to return to their native places.

Stating that due to COVID-19 pandemic economic activities had almost come to a standstill across the country, Yediyurappa said the worst affected were the labourers.

"The government has stood by you during this time of crisis. COVID-19 situation in India is much better than other countries because of your cooperation," he said.

The government has also decided to allow industrial activities across the state barring in coronavirus containment zones from May 4. The Chief Minister on Thursday evening had held a meeting with members of various associations of commerce and industries and suggested them to be prepared for resuming industrial operations.