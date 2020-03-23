For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
LIVE
24 Mar, 2020 00:26:23 IST
Covid-19 lockdown updates: India gets ready for long haul as 30 states, UTs restrict daily life
India
New Delhi, Mar 22: As many as 30 states and Union Territories have ordered complete lockdown covering a total of 548 districts in the country in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Monday.
Here are the Highlights:
Newest First Oldest First
What is curfew?
Curfew orders are subject to worse deterioration in any location or city. People have to stay in the house for a specific time or period. When a group of people gather together with an intention to disturb the public tranquillity, such type of gathering or assembly is known as an unlawful group.
What is a lockdown?
A lockdown is an emergency protocol that prevents people from leaving a given area. A full lockdown will mean you must stay where you are and not exit or enter a building or the given area. However, this allows essential supplies, grocery stores, pharmacies and banks to continue to serve the people. All non-essential activities remain shut for the entire period.
Uber services across India affected
In compliance with the govt advisory to limit movement for reducing the spread of COVID19, Uber services across India have been affected. This means that some or all of Uber services might not be available in your city: Pradeep Parameswaran, Head of Rides Uber, India SA
Gujarat
To fight the coronavirus in an effective manner by enforcing social distancing, the Gujarat government decided to put the entire state under lockdown from Monday midnight. The lockdown, starting from Monday midnight, will remain in force till March 31, but essential services will be out of its purview, a senior official said.
Delhi borders
Traffic jams were witnessed at all the Delhi borders on Monday amid a lockdown imposed in the national capital to restrict the movement of people to contain the spread of COVID-19. Police barricaded roads and checked thoroughly those entering and leaving the national capital. All borders neighbouring the satellite cities -- Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgoan -- witnessed traffic jams.
Kolkata
All ongoing protests against Citizenship Amendment Act & National Register for Citizens in different areas of Kolkata including Park Circus to be withdrawn, in wake of Corona Virus. Protests will continue once the situation turns normal: Moulana Md Shafik Qasmi,Imam Nakhuda Mosque
Rajasthan
To save lives from coronavirus, we have taken the decision to ban all pvt vehicles on roads from tomorrow. Only vehicles related to essential services and those in exempted services would be allowed. State highway tolls will also be closed from 12 o’clock midnight: Rajasthan CM
The district administration of Devbhoomi Dwarka in Saurashtra region of Gujarat imposed section 144 of CrPC and announced that all but essential services will shut down till March 31 in view of coronavirus pandemic. While the districtitself has not reported any positive case so far, the administration issued the order under section 144 of CrPC, section 135 of the Gujarat Police Act, and sections of Epidemic Diseases Act.
New Delhi
To curtail the spread of fast-spreading COVID-19, the Delhi Police appealed to people through social media and public announcement systems to stay at home and venture out only in case of an emergency. The city will be under lockdown till March 31 midnight amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Chandigarh
The Union Territory of Chandigarh was placed under curfew on Monday, hours after the Punjab government imposed it in the entire state in a bid to curb the coronavirus spread. Punjab Governor and Union Territory Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore decided to impose curfew in the city with effect from Monday midnight till further orders, said an official statement.
READ MORE