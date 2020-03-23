Covid-19 lockdown updates: India on pause as 30 states, UTs restrict daily life

India

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 22: As many as 30 states and Union Territories have ordered complete lockdown covering a total of 548 districts in the country in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Monday.

Here are the Highlights:

What is curfew? Curfew orders are subject to worse deterioration in any location or city. People have to stay in the house for a specific time or period. When a group of people gather together with an intention to disturb the public tranquillity, such type of gathering or assembly is known as an unlawful group. What is a lockdown? A lockdown is an emergency protocol that prevents people from leaving a given area. A full lockdown will mean you must stay where you are and not exit or enter a building or the given area. However, this allows essential supplies, grocery stores, pharmacies and banks to continue to serve the people. All non-essential activities remain shut for the entire period. 255 persons arrested in Kolkata for violating restriction order & prosecuted under section 188 of Indian Penal Code. I appeal to all citizens to stay home and cooperate with the administration: Anuj Sharma, Kolkata Police Commissioner Uber services across India affected In compliance with the govt advisory to limit movement for reducing the spread of COVID19, Uber services across India have been affected. This means that some or all of Uber services might not be available in your city: Pradeep Parameswaran, Head of Rides Uber, India SA Yamuna Expressway has been closed & police barricading has been done on the route. Those passing through the barricading will be allowed only if they have a valid reason for their movement. It'll also remain open for emergency services: DCP (Greater Noida) Rajesh Kr Singh Gujarat To fight the coronavirus in an effective manner by enforcing social distancing, the Gujarat government decided to put the entire state under lockdown from Monday midnight. The lockdown, starting from Monday midnight, will remain in force till March 31, but essential services will be out of its purview, a senior official said. Detected coronavirus cases top 350,000 globally Delhi borders Traffic jams were witnessed at all the Delhi borders on Monday amid a lockdown imposed in the national capital to restrict the movement of people to contain the spread of COVID-19. Police barricaded roads and checked thoroughly those entering and leaving the national capital. All borders neighbouring the satellite cities -- Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgoan -- witnessed traffic jams. Tripura Tripura to be under lockdown from 2 pm on Tuesday till March 31: CM Biplab Deb Odisha 9 more Odisha districts -- Puri, Sambalpur, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak & Jharsuguda -- to be placed under lockdown. 30 states and Union Territories impose complete lockdown covering a total of 548 districts in the country: Govt Karnataka CM of Karnataka orders complete lockdown across the state, starting tomorrow till March 31 in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus. Earlier, the government had announced lockdown only for nine districts where Covid-19 cases were found. HAL to close all manufacturing units and offices in a bid to stem the spread of Coronavirus. Jharkhand Jharkhand govt constitutes coordination committees at state, district & block levels to stop COVID19 from spreading in the state. State Coordination Committee involves CM, Health Minister, DGP & other important functionaries in the govt & administration. In light of the lockdown in many states due to Coronavirus & to ensure the continuous functioning of insurance services, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority has permitted certain relaxations to ease the burden on policyholders: Office of Union Finance Ministry Jharkhand Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren writes to Union Rural Development Ministry, seeking funds to pay labourers' unemployment allowance entitled under MNREGA if they don't get work within 15 days of their demand. Karnataka In wake of the CoronaVirus outbreak, entire state will be locked down from 00:00 hours of March 23 to April 1. People are requested to strictly follow it: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurapp Kolkata All ongoing protests against Citizenship Amendment Act & National Register for Citizens in different areas of Kolkata including Park Circus to be withdrawn, in wake of Corona Virus. Protests will continue once the situation turns normal: Moulana Md Shafik Qasmi,Imam Nakhuda Mosque Gujarat From 12 AM tonight, the entire state will be under lockdown till 31st March. State borders have been sealed. Action will be taken against the people who will violate the lockdown: Gujarat DGP Shivanand Jha Rajasthan To save lives from coronavirus, we have taken the decision to ban all pvt vehicles on roads from tomorrow. Only vehicles related to essential services and those in exempted services would be allowed. State highway tolls will also be closed from 12 o’clock midnight: Rajasthan CM Ministry of Health and Family Welfare updates the death toll due to Coronavirus to 9. Media personnel do not require a curfew pass, they will need to carry their identity cards: Delhi Police Curfew has been imposed in Puducherry with immediate effect till March 31 to contain the spread of coronavirus. All shops & offices except for those involved in essential services will remain closed during this period: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy Govt officials engaged in essential services will be permitted on the basis of IDs. For employees of pvt companies to whom the essential service is outsourced by Govt, the movement shall be permitted on the basis of IDs&authorization issued by the concerned govt org: Delhi Police For the movement of persons involved in the essential good and services, the concerned Delhi based organisations have to get the curfew passes from their respective district Police headquarters: Delhi Police Himachal Pradesh All offices of Himachal Pradesh govt except for those involved in essential services will remain closed from March 24 till March 26 in view of Coronavirus Pandemic The district administration of Devbhoomi Dwarka in Saurashtra region of Gujarat imposed section 144 of CrPC and announced that all but essential services will shut down till March 31 in view of coronavirus pandemic. While the districtitself has not reported any positive case so far, the administration issued the order under section 144 of CrPC, section 135 of the Gujarat Police Act, and sections of Epidemic Diseases Act. New Delhi To curtail the spread of fast-spreading COVID-19, the Delhi Police appealed to people through social media and public announcement systems to stay at home and venture out only in case of an emergency. The city will be under lockdown till March 31 midnight amid the coronavirus outbreak. Telangana State Bank of India on Monday said it would provide essential and basic banking services with minimum number of staff at the branches in Telangana, where a lockdown has been announced by the government to contain spread of coronavirus. Chandigarh The Union Territory of Chandigarh was placed under curfew on Monday, hours after the Punjab government imposed it in the entire state in a bid to curb the coronavirus spread. Punjab Governor and Union Territory Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore decided to impose curfew in the city with effect from Monday midnight till further orders, said an official statement.

Punjab Punjab announces curfew with no relaxations. Forced to impose curfew in larger interest of state, says CM Amarinder Singh Kerala Kerala announced complete lockdown. All borders in the state to remain closed, operations of all public transport to cease. All places of worship to also remain closed. Bihar Nitish Kumar says Families having ration cards will get free ration for 1 month and pensioners will get 3 months' pension in advance Union Home Ministry asks all states to take action against those harassing people, athletes from Northeast over coronavirus: Officials Karnataka The ongoing budget session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will be cut short as Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri announced that it will be adjourned sine die on Tuesday, amid growing demand for it to be curtailed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Assam Assam will be under lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday till March 31 in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced. Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Sarma said essential services like pharmacies, medical, water supply, banking, and petrol pumps would be exempted from the purview of the lockdown. Assessing the current situation, I have advised Commissioner Navodaya Vidyalaya to make their hostels (where no students are staying) available for the respective district administrations, aiding them to fight COVID19: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Haryana A day after putting seven districts of the state under lockdown, the Haryana government on Monday decided to extend the anti-coronavirus preventive measure to the remaining 15 districts of the state also. The lockdown for the new districts would be effective from March 24 midnight i.e. night intervening Monday and Tuesday. Puducherry Curfew is being imposed in the entire union territory of Puducherry from 9 pm on Monday till March 31 to contain spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy announced. None should come out of their homes and all vehicular movements would be suspended unless for genuine and compelling reason, with police asked to ensure strict enforcement of the curfew, he told reporters here on Monday. Telangana The Telangana government on Monday asserted the total lockdown announced by it to check the spread of coronavirus would be implemented strictly and advised people against moving from 7 pm to 6 am on the roads. Speaking to reporters, state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said nobody would be allowed outside from 7 pm to 6 am daily as part of the lockdown. The purchase of essential commodities should be done during the day, he added. Mumbai Three state-run hospitals in Mumbai will soon have isolation wards comprising 500 beds to deal with rising coronavirus cases, city Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh said on Monday. Chhattisgarh The Chhattisgarh government on Monday ordered suspension of public and private buses, auto and e-rickshaws and taxis with immediate effect. A letter announcing this was sent by state Transport Commissioner Kamalpreet Singh, an official statement here said. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday evening announced a lockdown in urban areas in 28 districts till March 31, during which only those sectors dealing with essential services will be allowed to remain open. Tamil Nadu The Tamil Nadu government warned of legal action against overseas returnees violating directions for self-quarantine as a preventive measure against coronavirus, saying they become a threat for community transmission. State Health and Family Welfare Minister C Vijaya Baskar said the list of travellers had been handed over to district administration and police for tracking and legal action would be taken if anyone violated the order. New Delhi The Delhi government said it would implement the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in Delhi from fiscal 2020-21, changing its stance on the enforcement of the scheme in the national capital. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds finance portfolio, made the announcement while presenting the Delhi budget in the assembly on Monday. Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh has been placed under lockdown indefinitely to check the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday. The chief minister made the announcement before the state assembly was adjourned sine die. People should not panic as the government is ready to meet any eventuality, he said, adding that the lockdown will remain in force till further orders. Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Police used drones in some parts of the city to announce restrictions on the movement of people as part of the 10-day lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic. West Bengal Jute mills in West Bengal will remain closed till March 27 following the state governments lockdown directive in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Jute Mills Association sources said on Monday. The IJMA has issued a notice that the mills will be closed from 5 PM on Monday 5 PM to 6 AM on March 28, as advised by the state labour department. Uttar Pradesh People rushed to buy essential commodities and police stepped up their presence as a three-day lockdown began in 16 Uttar Pradesh districts on Monday to fight the spread of coronavirus. After the “Janta curfew” on Sunday, people in some areas were seen coming out to stock up on groceries. Some complained that traders had hiked the prices of vegetables. Karnataka All public & private passenger transport services including Ola, Uber, taxi & autorickshaws shall be stopped from tomorrow in Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, Kalaburagi, Chikkaballapur, Mysuru, Madikeri, Dharwad, Mangaluru& Belagavi where restrictions are in place: Karnataka Govt Chandigarh A curfew has been imposed in Chandigarh from today midnight till further orders in view of Coronavirus Pandemic. People engaged in essential services will only be allowed curfew passes: Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore New Delhi The Delhi government on Monday directed medical superintendents of its hospitals and heads of health institutions to hire private vehicles to ensure that their staffers don't face problems in reaching workplaces due to lockdown. According to an order issued by the health department, it has come to notice that officers and officials working in hospitals and heath institutions are unable to reach their workplaces due to the shutdown in the city in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Arunachal Pradesh The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced a lockdown in the state from Monday evening till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. All essential services will continue during the period, according to a notification issued by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Sunday night. Punjab Punjab Cabinet ministers on Monday announced to contribute their one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in a fight against coronavirus. A government release quoting Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra said the ministers decided to make the contribution on the suggestion of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. New Delhi To ensure the proper implementation of Section 144 in Delhi inter-state borders of Delhi with neighbouring states shall be completely sealed by Police, except for the movement of essential goods and commodities: MS Randhawa, Delhi PRO Punjab We have asked for Rs 150 Crore from centre. We have so many NRIs in Punjab, 90000 people have come here in last 3-4 months. So we need money for infrastructure as well as for isolation wards & other things if there are cases. 5 MPs also met Dr Harsh Vardhan: Punjab health minister Odisha Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on created a fund to deal with the crisis arising out of Covid-19 outbreak, urging people to contribute generously. Patnaik also said that he would donate three months' salary for the cause. For the first time in its history, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here has decided to indefinitely shut down OPD services, including speciality and all new and follow-up registration. 