    24 Mar, 2020         00:26:23 IST

    Covid-19 lockdown updates: India on pause as 30 states, UTs restrict daily life

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 22: As many as 30 states and Union Territories have ordered complete lockdown covering a total of 548 districts in the country in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Monday.

    Covid-19 lockdown: Kerala under complete lockdown

    Here are the Highlights:

    12:26 AM, 24 Mar
    What is curfew?
    Curfew orders are subject to worse deterioration in any location or city. People have to stay in the house for a specific time or period. When a group of people gather together with an intention to disturb the public tranquillity, such type of gathering or assembly is known as an unlawful group.
    12:25 AM, 24 Mar
    What is a lockdown?
    A lockdown is an emergency protocol that prevents people from leaving a given area. A full lockdown will mean you must stay where you are and not exit or enter a building or the given area. However, this allows essential supplies, grocery stores, pharmacies and banks to continue to serve the people. All non-essential activities remain shut for the entire period.
    12:14 AM, 24 Mar
    255 persons arrested in Kolkata for violating restriction order & prosecuted under section 188 of Indian Penal Code. I appeal to all citizens to stay home and cooperate with the administration: Anuj Sharma, Kolkata Police Commissioner
    11:54 PM, 23 Mar
    Uber services across India affected
    In compliance with the govt advisory to limit movement for reducing the spread of COVID19, Uber services across India have been affected. This means that some or all of Uber services might not be available in your city: Pradeep Parameswaran, Head of Rides Uber, India SA
    11:54 PM, 23 Mar
    Yamuna Expressway has been closed & police barricading has been done on the route. Those passing through the barricading will be allowed only if they have a valid reason for their movement. It'll also remain open for emergency services: DCP (Greater Noida) Rajesh Kr Singh
    11:14 PM, 23 Mar
    Gujarat
    To fight the coronavirus in an effective manner by enforcing social distancing, the Gujarat government decided to put the entire state under lockdown from Monday midnight. The lockdown, starting from Monday midnight, will remain in force till March 31, but essential services will be out of its purview, a senior official said.
    11:13 PM, 23 Mar
    Detected coronavirus cases top 350,000 globally
    11:12 PM, 23 Mar
    Delhi borders
    Traffic jams were witnessed at all the Delhi borders on Monday amid a lockdown imposed in the national capital to restrict the movement of people to contain the spread of COVID-19. Police barricaded roads and checked thoroughly those entering and leaving the national capital. All borders neighbouring the satellite cities -- Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgoan -- witnessed traffic jams.
    11:09 PM, 23 Mar
    Tripura
    Tripura to be under lockdown from 2 pm on Tuesday till March 31: CM Biplab Deb
    11:09 PM, 23 Mar
    Odisha
    9 more Odisha districts -- Puri, Sambalpur, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak & Jharsuguda -- to be placed under lockdown.
    11:08 PM, 23 Mar
    30 states and Union Territories impose complete lockdown covering a total of 548 districts in the country: Govt
    11:08 PM, 23 Mar
    Karnataka
    CM of Karnataka orders complete lockdown across the state, starting tomorrow till March 31 in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus. Earlier, the government had announced lockdown only for nine districts where Covid-19 cases were found.
    11:07 PM, 23 Mar
    HAL to close all manufacturing units and offices in a bid to stem the spread of Coronavirus.
    11:07 PM, 23 Mar
    Jharkhand
    Jharkhand govt constitutes coordination committees at state, district & block levels to stop COVID19 from spreading in the state. State Coordination Committee involves CM, Health Minister, DGP & other important functionaries in the govt & administration.
    11:06 PM, 23 Mar
    In light of the lockdown in many states due to Coronavirus & to ensure the continuous functioning of insurance services, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority has permitted certain relaxations to ease the burden on policyholders: Office of Union Finance Ministry
    10:05 PM, 23 Mar
    Jharkhand
    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren writes to Union Rural Development Ministry, seeking funds to pay labourers' unemployment allowance entitled under MNREGA if they don't get work within 15 days of their demand.
    10:04 PM, 23 Mar
    Karnataka
    In wake of the CoronaVirus outbreak, entire state will be locked down from 00:00 hours of March 23 to April 1. People are requested to strictly follow it: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurapp
    10:04 PM, 23 Mar
    Kolkata
    All ongoing protests against Citizenship Amendment Act & National Register for Citizens in different areas of Kolkata including Park Circus to be withdrawn, in wake of Corona Virus. Protests will continue once the situation turns normal: Moulana Md Shafik Qasmi,Imam Nakhuda Mosque
    10:03 PM, 23 Mar
    Gujarat
    From 12 AM tonight, the entire state will be under lockdown till 31st March. State borders have been sealed. Action will be taken against the people who will violate the lockdown: Gujarat DGP Shivanand Jha
    10:03 PM, 23 Mar
    Rajasthan
    To save lives from coronavirus, we have taken the decision to ban all pvt vehicles on roads from tomorrow. Only vehicles related to essential services and those in exempted services would be allowed. State highway tolls will also be closed from 12 o’clock midnight: Rajasthan CM
    10:03 PM, 23 Mar
    Ministry of Health and Family Welfare updates the death toll due to Coronavirus to 9.
    10:02 PM, 23 Mar
    Media personnel do not require a curfew pass, they will need to carry their identity cards: Delhi Police
    10:02 PM, 23 Mar
    Curfew has been imposed in Puducherry with immediate effect till March 31 to contain the spread of coronavirus. All shops & offices except for those involved in essential services will remain closed during this period: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy
    10:02 PM, 23 Mar
    Govt officials engaged in essential services will be permitted on the basis of IDs. For employees of pvt companies to whom the essential service is outsourced by Govt, the movement shall be permitted on the basis of IDs&authorization issued by the concerned govt org: Delhi Police
    10:02 PM, 23 Mar
    For the movement of persons involved in the essential good and services, the concerned Delhi based organisations have to get the curfew passes from their respective district Police headquarters: Delhi Police
    10:00 PM, 23 Mar
    Himachal Pradesh
    All offices of Himachal Pradesh govt except for those involved in essential services will remain closed from March 24 till March 26 in view of Coronavirus Pandemic
    9:58 PM, 23 Mar
    The district administration of Devbhoomi Dwarka in Saurashtra region of Gujarat imposed section 144 of CrPC and announced that all but essential services will shut down till March 31 in view of coronavirus pandemic. While the districtitself has not reported any positive case so far, the administration issued the order under section 144 of CrPC, section 135 of the Gujarat Police Act, and sections of Epidemic Diseases Act.
    9:57 PM, 23 Mar
    New Delhi
    To curtail the spread of fast-spreading COVID-19, the Delhi Police appealed to people through social media and public announcement systems to stay at home and venture out only in case of an emergency. The city will be under lockdown till March 31 midnight amid the coronavirus outbreak.
    8:22 PM, 23 Mar
    Telangana
    State Bank of India on Monday said it would provide essential and basic banking services with minimum number of staff at the branches in Telangana, where a lockdown has been announced by the government to contain spread of coronavirus.
    8:22 PM, 23 Mar
    Chandigarh
    The Union Territory of Chandigarh was placed under curfew on Monday, hours after the Punjab government imposed it in the entire state in a bid to curb the coronavirus spread. Punjab Governor and Union Territory Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore decided to impose curfew in the city with effect from Monday midnight till further orders, said an official statement.
    X