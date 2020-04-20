  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19 lockdown to continue in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu till May 3, No relaxations

    By PTI
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 20: Karnataka cabinet on Monday decided to continue the Covid-19 lockdown measures currently in force in the state till May 3 without any relaxation, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    However, leaving a window open, it authorised Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and the Covid-19 Task Force to meet in three or four days to review and take further decision about any relaxation, he told reporters here.

    "Today cabinet has decided it (the norms) will be extended up to May 3... there will be no relaxation and the situation that exists as of today will continue," he said.

    Pending the cabinet decision, Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar had on Sunday issued fresh orders directing continuation of the stringent lockdown measures issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs till the midnight of April 21.

    Tamil Nadu, too, announced that there would be no relaxation in curbs till May 3.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus karnataka tamil nadu

    Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 16:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 20, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X