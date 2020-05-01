  • search
    COVID-19: Lockdown relaxations in Maharashtra after May 3

    Mumbai, May 01: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has on Friday said that lockdown relaxations will be given after May 3 by observing the conditions out of COVID-19 outbreak of specific zones.

    The CM appealed people to be cautious, to cooperate and not to panic.

    "We will surely give relaxations after May 3 seeing the condition of specific areas but be cautious & co-operate, else whatever we have achieved in the past few days will be lost. So, we will go ahead with patience and caution", said CM Thackeray.

    Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru among 130 Red Zones designated by Centre ahead of lockdown-end

    The Chief Minister further added, "I want people to not panic about COVID-19. It's only about starting the treatment on time."

    "From few days old babies to 83 years old people have recovered and gone home. People on ventilators have also recovered well", said the president of Shiv Sena.

    Maharashtra has been worst affected states by the novel coronavirus as the state has crossed 10,000-mark for COVID-19 positive cases following more than 450 deaths so far.

    Friday, May 1, 2020, 15:11 [IST]
