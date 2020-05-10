COVID-19 Lockdown: Modi to hold 5th review meeting with CMs on Monday

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to all Chief Ministers via video conference on Monday, 11 May at 3 PM. This will be the fifth meeting of the Prime Minister with the chief ministers since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The Prime Minister's Office took to Twitter to share the information that he would hold the meeting via video-conference at around 3 p.m.

Chhattisgarh CM demands Rs 30,000 crore help from PM Modi

"PM Narendra Modi to hold the 5th meeting via video-conference with state Chief Ministers tomorrow (Monday) afternoon at 3 p.m.," PMO India tweeted.

PM @narendramodi to hold the 5th meeting via video-conference with state Chief Ministers tomorrow afternoon at 3 PM. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 10, 2020

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country, on Sunday neared the 63,000-mark with 3,277 new cases and 127 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Coronavirus positive cases in India nears 63,000-mark, 127 deaths in 24 hours

Meanwhile, Centre has issued guidelines for restarting industries after lockdown in wake of Visakhapatnam tragedy.