    COVID-19 Lockdown: Modi to hold 5th review meeting with CMs on Monday

    New Delhi, May 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to all Chief Ministers via video conference on Monday, 11 May at 3 PM. This will be the fifth meeting of the Prime Minister with the chief ministers since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

    The Prime Minister's Office took to Twitter to share the information that he would hold the meeting via video-conference at around 3 p.m.

    "PM Narendra Modi to hold the 5th meeting via video-conference with state Chief Ministers tomorrow (Monday) afternoon at 3 p.m.," PMO India tweeted.

    The number of COVID-19 cases in the country, on Sunday neared the 63,000-mark with 3,277 new cases and 127 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Meanwhile, Centre has issued guidelines for restarting industries after lockdown in wake of Visakhapatnam tragedy.

