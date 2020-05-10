  • search
    COVID-19 Lockdown: Modi to hold review meet with CMs on Monday

    New Delhi, May 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to all Chief Ministers via video conference on Monday, 11 May at 3 PM.

    The number of COVID-19 cases in the country, on Sunday neared the 63,000-mark with 3,277 new cases and 127 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Meanwhile, Centre has issued guidelines for restarting industries after lockdown in wake of Visakhapatnam tragedy.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 10, 2020, 15:43 [IST]
