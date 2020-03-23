  • search
    24 Mar, 2020         09:49:03 IST

    Covid-19 lockdown LIVE: MP govt imposes curfew in Bhopal, Jabalpur

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Mar 24: As many as 30 states and Union Territories have ordered complete lockdown covering a total of 548 districts in the country in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Monday.

    Covid-19 lockdown: Kerala under complete lockdown

    Here are the Highlights:

    9:49 AM, 24 Mar
    Delhi Police makes use of drone near Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) protest site to monitor the situation in the area, amid complete lockdown in Delhi. Police cleared the protest site earlier today, in wake of COVID 19.
    9:47 AM, 24 Mar
    "Though the central and state governments/Union territories were taking steps, and even declared lockdown till March 31, the Government of India should support and encourage more by releasing adequate funds to states/UTs," he told PTI over phone.
    9:47 AM, 24 Mar
    Karnataka
    Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Monday urged the Centre to provide more funds to state governments to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. He said the country is in a dangerous situation due to the fast spreading disease and states need more funds to deal with it.
    9:46 AM, 24 Mar
    The Nagaland government will promulgate prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in Dimapur district from Tuesday to make people stay indoors during the ongoing lockdown declared in the state to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
    9:46 AM, 24 Mar
    The BMC has directed to the fire brigade to sanitise its headquarters, ward offices and civic-run hospitals, using sodium hypocloric solution. According to fire brigade officials, they are going to use 'quick response vehicles', for sanitising the establishments. Currently, Maharashtra has 97 COVID-19 cases, a majority of them from Mumbai.
    9:45 AM, 24 Mar
    Mumbai
    In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday directed the fire brigade to sanitise all major civic establishments, including hospitals.
    9:36 AM, 24 Mar
    People in large numbers at a local market in North 24 Paragana's Panpur.
    9:29 AM, 24 Mar
    In the 51 medical colleges, there are 4,500 isolation and quarantine beds as of now for the treatment coronavirus patients. Instructions have been issued to increase the number of beds to 11,000 within a week.
    9:28 AM, 24 Mar
    The Uttar Pradesh government will set up COVID-19 hospitals in 51 medical colleges of the state. According to an official release, a decision to this effect was taken during a videoconference presided over by the state medical education minister here on Monday.
    9:25 AM, 24 Mar
    Karnataka government has imposed lockdown in the entire state to control the spread of COVID19; Visuals from Hubli.
    9:17 AM, 24 Mar
    Kerala: S Suhas, District Collector of Ernakulam has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPc for the district, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
    9:17 AM, 24 Mar
    Gujarat's Vadodara placed under complete lockdown as the state has reported 30 positive cases of Coronavirus; Lockdown to continue till March 31.
    9:16 AM, 24 Mar
    Karnataka: A group of Kashmiri students held protest at Bengaluru Airport on Monday after suspension of operations of domestic airlines.
    9:11 AM, 24 Mar
    West Bengal: Shops selling essential commodities remain open, amid lockdown imposed by the state government to control the spread of coronavirus.
    8:57 AM, 24 Mar
    So far, five cases of coronavirus have been found in Jabalpur and one in Bhopal. Lockdown has so far been ordered in 39 out of the total 51 districts of the state in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
    8:57 AM, 24 Mar
    Soon after assuming charge, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting around Monday midnight and issued the directives. During the meeting, Chouhan reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state and directed for imposition of curfew in the capital city Bhopal and Jabalpur.
    8:57 AM, 24 Mar
    The Madhya Pradesh government has imposed curfew in Bhopal and Jabalpur cities, where coronavirus cases have been found.
    8:51 AM, 24 Mar
    The vehicles carrying essential commodities goods (vegetables/fruits/groceries) shall be allowed to enter the towns from 9 pm to 7 am only.
    8:51 AM, 24 Mar
    In a separate order, Poonch District Magistrate Rahul Yadav also announced regulation of the essential commodity shops and said grocery shops would remain open from 8 am till noon, while the dairy milk vehicles will be allowed to distribute the milk products prior to 8 am in the morning and from 7 pm to 9 pm in the evening.
    8:50 AM, 24 Mar
    The major restrictions include all kind of essential commodities/services shops/business establishments shall be allowed to operate from 7 am-10 am and 5 pm-7 pm in Udhampur town, while grocery shops not ensuring home delivery shall be closed and business units are asked to ensure that there shall be no crowding outside the shop and all bank branches shall remain open for public between 10.30 am to 2.30 pm," a government official said.
    8:50 AM, 24 Mar
    In order to ensure smooth implementation of social distancing in Udhampur town among the public involved in buying and purchasing essential commodities and to avoid unwanted roaming, Udhampur District Magistrate Piyush Singla has imposed various restrictions with effect from March 24.
    8:49 AM, 24 Mar
    All the elective surgeries at Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital and associated hospitals were also postponed, while the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) also postponed interviews and document verification for various posts till further orders.
    8:49 AM, 24 Mar
    The Army announced postponement of its 10-day long recruitment drive in Jammu and Kashmir, where authorities on Monday announced additional restrictions in Udhampur and Poonch districts to ensure smooth implementation of social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus.
    8:45 AM, 24 Mar
    The entire Shaheen Bagh area has been cleared by the police. A massive deployment of the police has been made to ensure that no more protests take place in the wake of a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
    8:03 AM, 24 Mar
    Operations of domestic airlines shall cease with effect from the midnight of March 24. This is applicable to domestic and scheduled commercial airlines. The restrictions however shall not apply to cargo flights, the Government has said on Monday.
    8:00 AM, 24 Mar
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked captains of India Inc to ensure that production of essential items is not impacted in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and there is no hoarding and black marketing.
    7:57 AM, 24 Mar
    Police arrested 255 people in Kolkata on Monday evening for violating the restrictions imposed in the metropolis in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.
    7:55 AM, 24 Mar
    Police on Monday registered an FIR against the trustees of a masjid where up to 150 people were found offering namaz in violation of government orders issued to check the spread of the coronavirus.
    7:52 AM, 24 Mar
    The iconic Jama Masjid will remain closed for public till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the imam of the mosque, said on Monday.
    7:47 AM, 24 Mar
    Hours after announcing a curfew in Punjab to combat coronavirus, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said he was forced to take the extreme measure in the "larger interest" of the state.
    coronavirus kerala

