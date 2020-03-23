For Quick Alerts
24 Mar, 2020 08:03:12 IST
Covid-19 lockdown LIVE: Police get cracking on violators
India
New Delhi, Mar 22: As many as 30 states and Union Territories have ordered complete lockdown covering a total of 548 districts in the country in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Monday.
In Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the police circulated images of the violators on the social media. The images carried a message that these people were against the society and would not stay at home. The police confiscated vehicles of people found violating norms.
What is curfew?
Curfew orders are subject to worse deterioration in any location or city. People have to stay in the house for a specific time or period. When a group of people gather together with an intention to disturb the public tranquillity, such type of gathering or assembly is known as an unlawful group.
What is a lockdown?
A lockdown is an emergency protocol that prevents people from leaving a given area. A full lockdown will mean you must stay where you are and not exit or enter a building or the given area. However, this allows essential supplies, grocery stores, pharmacies and banks to continue to serve the people. All non-essential activities remain shut for the entire period.
Uber services across India affected
In compliance with the govt advisory to limit movement for reducing the spread of COVID19, Uber services across India have been affected. This means that some or all of Uber services might not be available in your city: Pradeep Parameswaran, Head of Rides Uber, India SA
Gujarat
To fight the coronavirus in an effective manner by enforcing social distancing, the Gujarat government decided to put the entire state under lockdown from Monday midnight. The lockdown, starting from Monday midnight, will remain in force till March 31, but essential services will be out of its purview, a senior official said.
Delhi borders
Traffic jams were witnessed at all the Delhi borders on Monday amid a lockdown imposed in the national capital to restrict the movement of people to contain the spread of COVID-19. Police barricaded roads and checked thoroughly those entering and leaving the national capital. All borders neighbouring the satellite cities -- Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgoan -- witnessed traffic jams.
