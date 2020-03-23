Covid-19 lockdown LIVE: Police get cracking on violators

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 22: As many as 30 states and Union Territories have ordered complete lockdown covering a total of 548 districts in the country in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Monday.

    Covid-19 lockdown: Kerala under complete lockdown

    Here are the Highlights:

    8:03 AM, 24 Mar
    Operations of domestic airlines shall cease with effect from the midnight of March 24. This is applicable to domestic and scheduled commercial airlines. The restrictions however shall not apply to cargo flights, the Government has said on Monday.
    8:00 AM, 24 Mar
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked captains of India Inc to ensure that production of essential items is not impacted in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and there is no hoarding and black marketing.
    7:57 AM, 24 Mar
    Police arrested 255 people in Kolkata on Monday evening for violating the restrictions imposed in the metropolis in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.
    7:55 AM, 24 Mar
    Police on Monday registered an FIR against the trustees of a masjid where up to 150 people were found offering namaz in violation of government orders issued to check the spread of the coronavirus.
    7:52 AM, 24 Mar
    The iconic Jama Masjid will remain closed for public till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the imam of the mosque, said on Monday.
    7:47 AM, 24 Mar
    Hours after announcing a curfew in Punjab to combat coronavirus, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said he was forced to take the extreme measure in the "larger interest" of the state.
    7:22 AM, 24 Mar
    Those entering Delhi from any of its borders would require special curfew passes starting today.
    7:17 AM, 24 Mar
    Scores of people have been booked for violating lockdown norms and ignoring warnings. A lockdown has been imposed in 30 states to break the coronavirus chain.
    7:17 AM, 24 Mar
    In Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the police circulated images of the violators on the social media. The images carried a message that these people were against the society and would not stay at home. The police confiscated vehicles of people found violating norms.
    7:17 AM, 24 Mar
    The police have also put up barricades and even checked people whether they were out with a genuine reason. In many states, people were allowed to visit markets to buy essential goods.
    7:17 AM, 24 Mar
    In Punjab public address systems were used to ensure that people got the message that they needed to be indoors. In Maharashtra 31 cases were filed against violators. At Kalyan a group of youngsters were made to do sit ins for coming on bikes and violating norms.
    7:16 AM, 24 Mar
    The Mumbai police is also getting feedback on the social media with many tweeting images of violators.
    7:16 AM, 24 Mar
    In UP at least 200 cases were lodged against 1,000 people for violating norms. A lockdown had been announced in UP on Sunday.
    12:26 AM, 24 Mar
    What is curfew?
    Curfew orders are subject to worse deterioration in any location or city. People have to stay in the house for a specific time or period. When a group of people gather together with an intention to disturb the public tranquillity, such type of gathering or assembly is known as an unlawful group.
    12:25 AM, 24 Mar
    What is a lockdown?
    A lockdown is an emergency protocol that prevents people from leaving a given area. A full lockdown will mean you must stay where you are and not exit or enter a building or the given area. However, this allows essential supplies, grocery stores, pharmacies and banks to continue to serve the people. All non-essential activities remain shut for the entire period.
    12:14 AM, 24 Mar
    255 persons arrested in Kolkata for violating restriction order & prosecuted under section 188 of Indian Penal Code. I appeal to all citizens to stay home and cooperate with the administration: Anuj Sharma, Kolkata Police Commissioner
    11:54 PM, 23 Mar
    Uber services across India affected
    In compliance with the govt advisory to limit movement for reducing the spread of COVID19, Uber services across India have been affected. This means that some or all of Uber services might not be available in your city: Pradeep Parameswaran, Head of Rides Uber, India SA
    11:54 PM, 23 Mar
    Yamuna Expressway has been closed & police barricading has been done on the route. Those passing through the barricading will be allowed only if they have a valid reason for their movement. It'll also remain open for emergency services: DCP (Greater Noida) Rajesh Kr Singh
    11:14 PM, 23 Mar
    Gujarat
    To fight the coronavirus in an effective manner by enforcing social distancing, the Gujarat government decided to put the entire state under lockdown from Monday midnight. The lockdown, starting from Monday midnight, will remain in force till March 31, but essential services will be out of its purview, a senior official said.
    11:13 PM, 23 Mar
    Detected coronavirus cases top 350,000 globally
    11:12 PM, 23 Mar
    Delhi borders
    Traffic jams were witnessed at all the Delhi borders on Monday amid a lockdown imposed in the national capital to restrict the movement of people to contain the spread of COVID-19. Police barricaded roads and checked thoroughly those entering and leaving the national capital. All borders neighbouring the satellite cities -- Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgoan -- witnessed traffic jams.
    11:09 PM, 23 Mar
    Tripura
    Tripura to be under lockdown from 2 pm on Tuesday till March 31: CM Biplab Deb
    11:09 PM, 23 Mar
    Odisha
    9 more Odisha districts -- Puri, Sambalpur, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak & Jharsuguda -- to be placed under lockdown.
    11:08 PM, 23 Mar
    30 states and Union Territories impose complete lockdown covering a total of 548 districts in the country: Govt
    11:08 PM, 23 Mar
    Karnataka
    CM of Karnataka orders complete lockdown across the state, starting tomorrow till March 31 in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus. Earlier, the government had announced lockdown only for nine districts where Covid-19 cases were found.
    11:07 PM, 23 Mar
    HAL to close all manufacturing units and offices in a bid to stem the spread of Coronavirus.
    11:07 PM, 23 Mar
    Jharkhand
    Jharkhand govt constitutes coordination committees at state, district & block levels to stop COVID19 from spreading in the state. State Coordination Committee involves CM, Health Minister, DGP & other important functionaries in the govt & administration.
    11:06 PM, 23 Mar
    In light of the lockdown in many states due to Coronavirus & to ensure the continuous functioning of insurance services, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority has permitted certain relaxations to ease the burden on policyholders: Office of Union Finance Ministry
    10:05 PM, 23 Mar
    Jharkhand
    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren writes to Union Rural Development Ministry, seeking funds to pay labourers' unemployment allowance entitled under MNREGA if they don't get work within 15 days of their demand.
    10:04 PM, 23 Mar
    Karnataka
    In wake of the CoronaVirus outbreak, entire state will be locked down from 00:00 hours of March 23 to April 1. People are requested to strictly follow it: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurapp
    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus kerala

    X