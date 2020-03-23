For Quick Alerts
24 Mar, 2020 10:49:47 IST
Covid-19 lockdown LIVE: Free rice, sugar for ration card holders in Tamil Nadu
India
New Delhi, Mar 24: As many as 30 states and Union Territories have ordered complete lockdown covering a total of 548 districts in the country in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Monday.
Here are the Highlights:
Maharashtra
Maharashtra: Rush of transport vehicles and locals at Pune's Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) market— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020
amid statewide curfew imposed by the state government. #COVID19
Rush of transport vehicles and locals at Pune's Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) market amid statewide curfew imposed by the state government.
The BMC has directed to the fire brigade to sanitise its headquarters, ward offices and civic-run hospitals, using sodium hypocloric solution. According to fire brigade officials, they are going to use 'quick response vehicles', for sanitising the establishments. Currently, Maharashtra has 97 COVID-19 cases, a majority of them from Mumbai.
People in large numbers at a local market in North 24 Paragana's Panpur; West Bengal government has imposed lockdown in the state including rural and urban areas to control the spread of #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/r0nGEQq121— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020
People in large numbers at a local market in North 24 Paragana's Panpur.
Soon after assuming charge, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting around Monday midnight and issued the directives. During the meeting, Chouhan reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state and directed for imposition of curfew in the capital city Bhopal and Jabalpur.
In a separate order, Poonch District Magistrate Rahul Yadav also announced regulation of the essential commodity shops and said grocery shops would remain open from 8 am till noon, while the dairy milk vehicles will be allowed to distribute the milk products prior to 8 am in the morning and from 7 pm to 9 pm in the evening.
The major restrictions include all kind of essential commodities/services shops/business establishments shall be allowed to operate from 7 am-10 am and 5 pm-7 pm in Udhampur town, while grocery shops not ensuring home delivery shall be closed and business units are asked to ensure that there shall be no crowding outside the shop and all bank branches shall remain open for public between 10.30 am to 2.30 pm," a government official said.
In order to ensure smooth implementation of social distancing in Udhampur town among the public involved in buying and purchasing essential commodities and to avoid unwanted roaming, Udhampur District Magistrate Piyush Singla has imposed various restrictions with effect from March 24.
