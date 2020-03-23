  • search
    26 Mar, 2020         10:57:30 IST

    COVID-19 lockdown LIVE: Centre mulls financial package for the poor, unorganised sector

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 26: The central government is looking to tackle the coronavirus pandemic with a three-week to three-month long action plan, including a financial package, say media reports.

    There was pandemonium across the country with a 21 day lock down being announced. The government has been issuing fresh guidelines to ensure that the supplies of essential commodities are not hit. Let us take a look at how day 2 would shape up.

    COVID-19 lockdown LIVE: On day 2, will the panic subside

    Follow all the updates LIVE here:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:57 AM, 26 Mar
    Hundreds of people, mostly students, queued up outside police stations across Hyderabad - compromising social distancing - for passes to return to their hometowns as the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check coronavirus began on Wednesday.
    10:31 AM, 26 Mar
    The scheduled meeting of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerath has been postponed indefinitely. The meeting was scheduled to be held on April 4.
    10:21 AM, 26 Mar
    Toll collections suspended amid COVID-19 lockdown.
    10:17 AM, 26 Mar
    The central government is looking to tackle the coronavirus pandemic with a three-week to three-month long action plan, including a financial package, say media reports.
    9:56 AM, 26 Mar
    People practice social distancing in Shimla
    9:51 AM, 26 Mar
    India’s economic statistical release likely to be delayed as coronavirus-related precautions and a 21-day nationwide lockdown disrupt field data collection.
    9:31 AM, 26 Mar
    Empty streets near Kolkata's Victoria Memorial as 21-day nationwide lockdown enters Day 2. Total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 10.
    9:09 AM, 26 Mar
    Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of World Health Organisation (WHO), on Wednesday said that a lockdown, which is being implemented by several countries to combat Covid-19, will not be enough to eradicate the coronavirus pandemic from the world.
    9:04 AM, 26 Mar
    Actor turned politician, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan announced Rs 50 lakh each to CM relief fund of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
    9:01 AM, 26 Mar
    Dept for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has set up a control room to monitor real-time status of transportation and delivery of goods, manufacturing, delivery of essential commodities and difficulties being faced by various stakeholders during the lockdown period.
    8:55 AM, 26 Mar
    West Bengal
    Buses, trams, and metros in Kolkata have stopped plying as the city remains under lockdown to control the spread of Coronavirus; Total number of positive cases in the state now stand at 10.
    8:42 AM, 26 Mar
    An economic package is being finalised and this would take into consideration the unorganised sector of workers. The package will be announced later this week.
    8:38 AM, 26 Mar
    Haryana
    Government to provide an extension in service to medical and para-medical staff and those engaged in essential services who are due for retirement this month. A decision on this was taken in the meeting of the Crisis Coordination Committee.
    8:35 AM, 26 Mar
    Mumbai
    Siddhivinayak Temple Trust yesterday distributed food and bottled water to police and traffic police personnel deployed on duty during lockdown in the city
    7:44 AM, 26 Mar
    Fresh guidelines have been issued by the Home Ministry in the wake of the 21 day lockdown. The MHA said that the Reserve Bank of India and RBI regulated financial markets pay and accounts officers and field officers of the CAG have been exempted from the lockdown.
    7:44 AM, 26 Mar
    Forest staff and workers involved in maintaining zoos, wildlife, fire fighting in the forests, watering plantation and patrolling have also been exempt.
    7:44 AM, 26 Mar
    Shops for seeds and pesticides data and cal centres of the government, manufacturing units of essential goods have been exempt.
    7:40 AM, 26 Mar
    Drugs, pharmaceutical, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates, coal and mineral production, transportation, supply of explosives and activities required for mining operations have also been exempt.
    12:57 AM, 26 Mar
    Day 1: Governments and authorities aren’t in congruence over what is considered to be an “essential” service, leading to multiple online grocery providers temporarily halting deliveries, or leading to delay in deliveries.
    12:56 AM, 26 Mar
    Kerala government shuts liquor vendors
    10:22 PM, 25 Mar
    Jammu & Kashmir: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today directed Labour&Employment Dept to release Rs 1000 to each of 3.50 lakh workers registered with Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board for purchase of ration during the 21 days lockdown period.
    9:29 PM, 25 Mar
    Essential services like food items, vegetables, fruits, grocery&bakery items are exempted from lockdown.Vendors can provide home deliveries by taking appropriate care. Police will facilitate their movement on road: Directorate Gen of Information&Public Relations, Maharashtra Govt
    9:28 PM, 25 Mar
    Srinagar control room established for coordinating elaborate measures put in place in the district in wake of coronavirus has received complaints against over 400 persons who have returned from outside countries in recent past but have hidden their travel histories: J&K Govt
    9:28 PM, 25 Mar
    Germany to evacuate 500 German citizens from India tonight: German Diplomatic Sources
    9:27 PM, 25 Mar
    In past 8 days, Palghar Police registered 183 FIRs against owners of shops,hotels,restaurants,pubs,wine shops,pan shops&religious places,including church,temples& mosques,for allegedly violating Disaster Management Act: Public Relations Officer,Palghar Police,Maharashtra.
    9:26 PM, 25 Mar
    Neither the Ministry of Home Affairs nor the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has issued any such orders. The news report is not true: MHA on reports of 4G services restored in J&K
    9:26 PM, 25 Mar
    It is clarified that no individual is allowed to visit any Chemist shop for direct purchase of medicines. The residents can only place order telephonically on the nearest Chemist shop for delivery of medicines at their doorstep: Chandigarh Administration.
    9:26 PM, 25 Mar
    To ensure that medicines are available to residents, steps have been taken to facilitate the process of Home delivery of medicines. Here's the first list of Chemist shops that will provide home delivery of medicines; list is also uploaded on our website: Chandigarh Administration
    9:26 PM, 25 Mar
    40-year-old Gaurav Vohra apprehended today for allegedly spitting paan at a woman & calling her coronavirus in the Vijay Nagar area of Delhi. A scooty has also been seized from him: Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North West
    9:25 PM, 25 Mar
    Till now 147 FIRs has been registered for quarantine break: Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary - Health, Gujarat Government
