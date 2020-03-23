COVID-19 lockdown LIVE: Centre mulls financial package for the poor, unorganised sector
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
New Delhi, Mar 26: The central government is looking to tackle the coronavirus pandemic with a three-week to three-month long action plan, including a financial package, say media reports.
There was pandemonium across the country with a 21 day lock down being announced. The government has been issuing fresh guidelines to ensure that the supplies of essential commodities are not hit. Let us take a look at how day 2 would shape up.
Follow all the updates LIVE here:
Newest FirstOldest First
10:57 AM, 26 Mar
Hundreds of people, mostly students, queued up outside police stations across Hyderabad - compromising social distancing - for passes to return to their hometowns as the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check coronavirus began on Wednesday.
10:31 AM, 26 Mar
The scheduled meeting of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerath has been postponed indefinitely. The meeting was scheduled to be held on April 4.
Empty streets near Kolkata's Victoria Memorial as 21-day nationwide lockdown enters Day 2. Total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 10.
9:09 AM, 26 Mar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of World Health Organisation (WHO), on Wednesday said that a lockdown, which is being implemented by several countries to combat Covid-19, will not be enough to eradicate the coronavirus pandemic from the world.
9:04 AM, 26 Mar
Actor turned politician, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan announced Rs 50 lakh each to CM relief fund of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
9:01 AM, 26 Mar
Dept for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has set up a control room to monitor real-time status of transportation and delivery of goods, manufacturing, delivery of essential commodities and difficulties being faced by various stakeholders during the lockdown period.
8:55 AM, 26 Mar
West Bengal
Buses, trams, and metros in Kolkata have stopped plying as the city remains under lockdown to control the spread of Coronavirus; Total number of positive cases in the state now stand at 10.
8:42 AM, 26 Mar
An economic package is being finalised and this would take into consideration the unorganised sector of workers. The package will be announced later this week.
8:38 AM, 26 Mar
Haryana
Government to provide an extension in service to medical and para-medical staff and those engaged in essential services who are due for retirement this month.
A decision on this was taken in the meeting of the Crisis Coordination Committee.
8:35 AM, 26 Mar
Mumbai
Siddhivinayak Temple Trust yesterday distributed food and bottled water to police and traffic police personnel deployed on duty during lockdown in the city
7:44 AM, 26 Mar
Fresh guidelines have been issued by the Home Ministry in the wake of the 21 day lockdown. The MHA said that the Reserve Bank of India and RBI regulated financial markets pay and accounts officers and field officers of the CAG have been exempted from the lockdown.
7:44 AM, 26 Mar
Forest staff and workers involved in maintaining zoos, wildlife, fire fighting in the forests, watering plantation and patrolling have also been exempt.
7:44 AM, 26 Mar
Shops for seeds and pesticides data and cal centres of the government, manufacturing units of essential goods have been exempt.
7:40 AM, 26 Mar
Drugs, pharmaceutical, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates, coal and mineral production, transportation, supply of explosives and activities required for mining operations have also been exempt.
12:57 AM, 26 Mar
Day 1: Governments and authorities aren’t in congruence over what is considered to be an “essential” service, leading to multiple online grocery providers temporarily halting deliveries, or leading to delay in deliveries.
12:56 AM, 26 Mar
Kerala government shuts liquor vendors
10:22 PM, 25 Mar
Jammu & Kashmir: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today directed Labour&Employment Dept to release Rs 1000 to each of 3.50 lakh workers registered with Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board for purchase of ration during the 21 days lockdown period.
9:29 PM, 25 Mar
Essential services like food items, vegetables, fruits, grocery&bakery items are exempted from lockdown.Vendors can provide home deliveries by taking appropriate care. Police will facilitate their movement on road: Directorate Gen of Information&Public Relations, Maharashtra Govt
9:28 PM, 25 Mar
Srinagar control room established for coordinating elaborate measures put in place in the district in wake of coronavirus has received complaints against over 400 persons who have returned from outside countries in recent past but have hidden their travel histories: J&K Govt
9:28 PM, 25 Mar
Germany to evacuate 500 German citizens from India tonight: German Diplomatic Sources
9:27 PM, 25 Mar
In past 8 days, Palghar Police registered 183 FIRs against owners of shops,hotels,restaurants,pubs,wine shops,pan shops&religious places,including church,temples& mosques,for allegedly violating Disaster Management Act: Public Relations Officer,Palghar Police,Maharashtra.
9:26 PM, 25 Mar
Neither the Ministry of Home Affairs nor the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has issued any such orders. The news report is not true: MHA on reports of 4G services restored in J&K
9:26 PM, 25 Mar
It is clarified that no individual is allowed to visit any Chemist shop for direct purchase of medicines. The residents can only place order telephonically on the nearest Chemist shop for delivery of medicines at their doorstep: Chandigarh Administration.
9:26 PM, 25 Mar
To ensure that medicines are available to residents, steps have been taken to facilitate the process of Home delivery of medicines. Here's the first list of Chemist shops that will provide home delivery of medicines; list is also uploaded on our website: Chandigarh Administration pic.twitter.com/nhLvWEjxhN
To ensure that medicines are available to residents, steps have been taken to facilitate the process of Home delivery of medicines. Here's the first list of Chemist shops that will provide home delivery of medicines; list is also uploaded on our website: Chandigarh Administration
9:26 PM, 25 Mar
40-year-old Gaurav Vohra apprehended today for allegedly spitting paan at a woman & calling her coronavirus in the Vijay Nagar area of Delhi. A scooty has also been seized from him: Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North West
9:25 PM, 25 Mar
Till now 147 FIRs has been registered for quarantine break: Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary - Health, Gujarat Government
READ MORE
6:34 PM, 23 Mar
Punjab
Punjab announces curfew with no relaxations. Forced to impose curfew in larger interest of state, says CM Amarinder Singh
6:35 PM, 23 Mar
Kerala
Kerala announced complete lockdown. All borders in the state to remain closed, operations of all public transport to cease. All places of worship to also remain closed.
6:36 PM, 23 Mar
Bihar
Nitish Kumar says Families having ration cards will get free ration for 1 month and pensioners will get 3 months' pension in advance
6:36 PM, 23 Mar
Union Home Ministry asks all states to take action against those harassing people, athletes from Northeast over coronavirus: Officials
6:49 PM, 23 Mar
Karnataka
The ongoing budget session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will be cut short as Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri announced that it will be adjourned sine die on Tuesday, amid growing demand for it to be curtailed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
6:49 PM, 23 Mar
Assam
Assam will be under lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday till March 31 in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced. Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Sarma said essential services like pharmacies, medical, water supply, banking, and petrol pumps would be exempted from the purview of the lockdown.
7:00 PM, 23 Mar
Assessing the current situation, I have advised Commissioner Navodaya Vidyalaya to make their hostels (where no students are staying) available for the respective district administrations, aiding them to fight COVID19: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
7:15 PM, 23 Mar
Haryana
A day after putting seven districts of the state under lockdown, the Haryana government on Monday decided to extend the anti-coronavirus preventive measure to the remaining 15 districts of the state also. The lockdown for the new districts would be effective from March 24 midnight i.e. night intervening Monday and Tuesday.
7:16 PM, 23 Mar
Puducherry
Curfew is being imposed in the entire union territory of Puducherry from 9 pm on Monday till March 31 to contain spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy announced. None should come out of their homes and all vehicular movements would be suspended unless for genuine and compelling reason, with police asked to ensure strict enforcement of the curfew, he told reporters here on Monday.
7:17 PM, 23 Mar
Telangana
The Telangana government on Monday asserted the total lockdown announced by it to check the spread of coronavirus would be implemented strictly and advised people against moving from 7 pm to 6 am on the roads. Speaking to reporters, state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said nobody would be allowed outside from 7 pm to 6 am daily as part of the lockdown. The purchase of essential commodities should be done during the day, he added.
7:17 PM, 23 Mar
Mumbai
Three state-run hospitals in Mumbai will soon have isolation wards comprising 500 beds to deal with rising coronavirus cases, city Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh said on Monday.
7:17 PM, 23 Mar
Chhattisgarh
The Chhattisgarh government on Monday ordered suspension of public and private buses, auto and e-rickshaws and taxis with immediate effect. A letter announcing this was sent by state Transport Commissioner Kamalpreet Singh, an official statement here said. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday evening announced a lockdown in urban areas in 28 districts till March 31, during which only those sectors dealing with essential services will be allowed to remain open.
7:18 PM, 23 Mar
Tamil Nadu
The Tamil Nadu government warned of legal action against overseas returnees violating directions for self-quarantine as a preventive measure against coronavirus, saying they become a threat for community transmission. State Health and Family Welfare Minister C Vijaya Baskar said the list of travellers had been handed over to district administration and police for tracking and legal action would be taken if anyone violated the order.
7:19 PM, 23 Mar
New Delhi
The Delhi government said it would implement the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in Delhi from fiscal 2020-21, changing its stance on the enforcement of the scheme in the national capital. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds finance portfolio, made the announcement while presenting the Delhi budget in the assembly on Monday.
7:20 PM, 23 Mar
Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh has been placed under lockdown indefinitely to check the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday. The chief minister made the announcement before the state assembly was adjourned sine die. People should not panic as the government is ready to meet any eventuality, he said, adding that the lockdown will remain in force till further orders.
7:22 PM, 23 Mar
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Police used drones in some parts of the city to announce restrictions on the movement of people as part of the 10-day lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
7:22 PM, 23 Mar
West Bengal
Jute mills in West Bengal will remain closed till March 27 following the state governments lockdown directive in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Jute Mills Association sources said on Monday. The IJMA has issued a notice that the mills will be closed from 5 PM on Monday 5 PM to 6 AM on March 28, as advised by the state labour department.
7:22 PM, 23 Mar
Uttar Pradesh
People rushed to buy essential commodities and police stepped up their presence as a three-day lockdown began in 16 Uttar Pradesh districts on Monday to fight the spread of coronavirus. After the “Janta curfew” on Sunday, people in some areas were seen coming out to stock up on groceries. Some complained that traders had hiked the prices of vegetables.
7:31 PM, 23 Mar
Karnataka
All public & private passenger transport services including Ola, Uber, taxi & autorickshaws shall be stopped from tomorrow in Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, Kalaburagi, Chikkaballapur, Mysuru, Madikeri, Dharwad, Mangaluru& Belagavi where restrictions are in place: Karnataka Govt
7:31 PM, 23 Mar
Chandigarh
A curfew has been imposed in Chandigarh from today midnight till further orders in view of Coronavirus Pandemic. People engaged in essential services will only be allowed curfew passes: Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore
7:50 PM, 23 Mar
New Delhi
The Delhi government on Monday directed medical superintendents of its hospitals and heads of health institutions to hire private vehicles to ensure that their staffers don't face problems in reaching workplaces due to lockdown. According to an order issued by the health department, it has come to notice that officers and officials working in hospitals and heath institutions are unable to reach their workplaces due to the shutdown in the city in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
7:57 PM, 23 Mar
Arunachal Pradesh
The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced a lockdown in the state from Monday evening till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. All essential services will continue during the period, according to a notification issued by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Sunday night.
7:58 PM, 23 Mar
Punjab
Punjab Cabinet ministers on Monday announced to contribute their one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in a fight against coronavirus. A government release quoting Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra said the ministers decided to make the contribution on the suggestion of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
8:12 PM, 23 Mar
New Delhi
To ensure the proper implementation of Section 144 in Delhi inter-state borders of Delhi with neighbouring states shall be completely sealed by Police, except for the movement of essential goods and commodities: MS Randhawa, Delhi PRO
8:12 PM, 23 Mar
Punjab
We have asked for Rs 150 Crore from centre. We have so many NRIs in Punjab, 90000 people have come here in last 3-4 months. So we need money for infrastructure as well as for isolation wards & other things if there are cases. 5 MPs also met Dr Harsh Vardhan: Punjab health minister
8:21 PM, 23 Mar
Odisha
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on created a fund to deal with the crisis arising out of Covid-19 outbreak, urging people to contribute generously. Patnaik also said that he would donate three months' salary for the cause.
8:21 PM, 23 Mar
For the first time in its history, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here has decided to indefinitely shut down OPD services, including speciality and all new and follow-up registration.
8:22 PM, 23 Mar
Chandigarh
The Union Territory of Chandigarh was placed under curfew on Monday, hours after the Punjab government imposed it in the entire state in a bid to curb the coronavirus spread. Punjab Governor and Union Territory Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore decided to impose curfew in the city with effect from Monday midnight till further orders, said an official statement.
8:22 PM, 23 Mar
Telangana
State Bank of India on Monday said it would provide essential and basic banking services with minimum number of staff at the branches in Telangana, where a lockdown has been announced by the government to contain spread of coronavirus.
9:57 PM, 23 Mar
New Delhi
To curtail the spread of fast-spreading COVID-19, the Delhi Police appealed to people through social media and public announcement systems to stay at home and venture out only in case of an emergency. The city will be under lockdown till March 31 midnight amid the coronavirus outbreak.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more