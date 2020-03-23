COVID-19 lockdown LIVE: Centre mulls financial package for the poor, unorganised sector

India

New Delhi, Mar 26: The central government is looking to tackle the coronavirus pandemic with a three-week to three-month long action plan, including a financial package, say media reports.

There was pandemonium across the country with a 21 day lock down being announced. The government has been issuing fresh guidelines to ensure that the supplies of essential commodities are not hit. Let us take a look at how day 2 would shape up.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of World Health Organisation (WHO), on Wednesday said that a lockdown, which is being implemented by several countries to combat Covid-19, will not be enough to eradicate the coronavirus pandemic from the world. Actor turned politician, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan announced Rs 50 lakh each to CM relief fund of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Dept for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has set up a control room to monitor real-time status of transportation and delivery of goods, manufacturing, delivery of essential commodities and difficulties being faced by various stakeholders during the lockdown period. West Bengal Buses, trams, and metros in Kolkata have stopped plying as the city remains under lockdown to control the spread of Coronavirus; Total number of positive cases in the state now stand at 10. An economic package is being finalised and this would take into consideration the unorganised sector of workers. The package will be announced later this week. Haryana Government to provide an extension in service to medical and para-medical staff and those engaged in essential services who are due for retirement this month. A decision on this was taken in the meeting of the Crisis Coordination Committee. Mumbai Siddhivinayak Temple Trust yesterday distributed food and bottled water to police and traffic police personnel deployed on duty during lockdown in the city Fresh guidelines have been issued by the Home Ministry in the wake of the 21 day lockdown. The MHA said that the Reserve Bank of India and RBI regulated financial markets pay and accounts officers and field officers of the CAG have been exempted from the lockdown. Forest staff and workers involved in maintaining zoos, wildlife, fire fighting in the forests, watering plantation and patrolling have also been exempt. Shops for seeds and pesticides data and cal centres of the government, manufacturing units of essential goods have been exempt. Drugs, pharmaceutical, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates, coal and mineral production, transportation, supply of explosives and activities required for mining operations have also been exempt. Day 1: Governments and authorities aren’t in congruence over what is considered to be an “essential” service, leading to multiple online grocery providers temporarily halting deliveries, or leading to delay in deliveries. Kerala government shuts liquor vendors Jammu & Kashmir: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today directed Labour&Employment Dept to release Rs 1000 to each of 3.50 lakh workers registered with Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board for purchase of ration during the 21 days lockdown period. Essential services like food items, vegetables, fruits, grocery&bakery items are exempted from lockdown.Vendors can provide home deliveries by taking appropriate care. Police will facilitate their movement on road: Directorate Gen of Information&Public Relations, Maharashtra Govt Srinagar control room established for coordinating elaborate measures put in place in the district in wake of coronavirus has received complaints against over 400 persons who have returned from outside countries in recent past but have hidden their travel histories: J&K Govt Germany to evacuate 500 German citizens from India tonight: German Diplomatic Sources In past 8 days, Palghar Police registered 183 FIRs against owners of shops,hotels,restaurants,pubs,wine shops,pan shops&religious places,including church,temples& mosques,for allegedly violating Disaster Management Act: Public Relations Officer,Palghar Police,Maharashtra. Neither the Ministry of Home Affairs nor the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has issued any such orders. The news report is not true: MHA on reports of 4G services restored in J&K It is clarified that no individual is allowed to visit any Chemist shop for direct purchase of medicines. The residents can only place order telephonically on the nearest Chemist shop for delivery of medicines at their doorstep: Chandigarh Administration. To ensure that medicines are available to residents, steps have been taken to facilitate the process of Home delivery of medicines. Here's the first list of Chemist shops that will provide home delivery of medicines; list is also uploaded on our website: Chandigarh Administration pic.twitter.com/nhLvWEjxhN — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020 To ensure that medicines are available to residents, steps have been taken to facilitate the process of Home delivery of medicines. Here's the first list of Chemist shops that will provide home delivery of medicines; list is also uploaded on our website: Chandigarh Administration 40-year-old Gaurav Vohra apprehended today for allegedly spitting paan at a woman & calling her coronavirus in the Vijay Nagar area of Delhi. A scooty has also been seized from him: Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North West Till now 147 FIRs has been registered for quarantine break: Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary - Health, Gujarat Government

Punjab Punjab announces curfew with no relaxations. Forced to impose curfew in larger interest of state, says CM Amarinder Singh Kerala Kerala announced complete lockdown. All borders in the state to remain closed, operations of all public transport to cease. All places of worship to also remain closed. Bihar Nitish Kumar says Families having ration cards will get free ration for 1 month and pensioners will get 3 months' pension in advance Union Home Ministry asks all states to take action against those harassing people, athletes from Northeast over coronavirus: Officials Karnataka The ongoing budget session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will be cut short as Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri announced that it will be adjourned sine die on Tuesday, amid growing demand for it to be curtailed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Assam Assam will be under lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday till March 31 in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced. Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Sarma said essential services like pharmacies, medical, water supply, banking, and petrol pumps would be exempted from the purview of the lockdown. Assessing the current situation, I have advised Commissioner Navodaya Vidyalaya to make their hostels (where no students are staying) available for the respective district administrations, aiding them to fight COVID19: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Haryana A day after putting seven districts of the state under lockdown, the Haryana government on Monday decided to extend the anti-coronavirus preventive measure to the remaining 15 districts of the state also. The lockdown for the new districts would be effective from March 24 midnight i.e. night intervening Monday and Tuesday. Puducherry Curfew is being imposed in the entire union territory of Puducherry from 9 pm on Monday till March 31 to contain spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy announced. None should come out of their homes and all vehicular movements would be suspended unless for genuine and compelling reason, with police asked to ensure strict enforcement of the curfew, he told reporters here on Monday. Telangana The Telangana government on Monday asserted the total lockdown announced by it to check the spread of coronavirus would be implemented strictly and advised people against moving from 7 pm to 6 am on the roads. Speaking to reporters, state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said nobody would be allowed outside from 7 pm to 6 am daily as part of the lockdown. The purchase of essential commodities should be done during the day, he added. Mumbai Three state-run hospitals in Mumbai will soon have isolation wards comprising 500 beds to deal with rising coronavirus cases, city Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh said on Monday. Chhattisgarh The Chhattisgarh government on Monday ordered suspension of public and private buses, auto and e-rickshaws and taxis with immediate effect. A letter announcing this was sent by state Transport Commissioner Kamalpreet Singh, an official statement here said. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday evening announced a lockdown in urban areas in 28 districts till March 31, during which only those sectors dealing with essential services will be allowed to remain open. Tamil Nadu The Tamil Nadu government warned of legal action against overseas returnees violating directions for self-quarantine as a preventive measure against coronavirus, saying they become a threat for community transmission. State Health and Family Welfare Minister C Vijaya Baskar said the list of travellers had been handed over to district administration and police for tracking and legal action would be taken if anyone violated the order. New Delhi The Delhi government said it would implement the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in Delhi from fiscal 2020-21, changing its stance on the enforcement of the scheme in the national capital. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds finance portfolio, made the announcement while presenting the Delhi budget in the assembly on Monday. Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh has been placed under lockdown indefinitely to check the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday. The chief minister made the announcement before the state assembly was adjourned sine die. People should not panic as the government is ready to meet any eventuality, he said, adding that the lockdown will remain in force till further orders. Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Police used drones in some parts of the city to announce restrictions on the movement of people as part of the 10-day lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic. West Bengal Jute mills in West Bengal will remain closed till March 27 following the state governments lockdown directive in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Jute Mills Association sources said on Monday. The IJMA has issued a notice that the mills will be closed from 5 PM on Monday 5 PM to 6 AM on March 28, as advised by the state labour department. Uttar Pradesh People rushed to buy essential commodities and police stepped up their presence as a three-day lockdown began in 16 Uttar Pradesh districts on Monday to fight the spread of coronavirus. After the “Janta curfew” on Sunday, people in some areas were seen coming out to stock up on groceries. Some complained that traders had hiked the prices of vegetables. Karnataka All public & private passenger transport services including Ola, Uber, taxi & autorickshaws shall be stopped from tomorrow in Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, Kalaburagi, Chikkaballapur, Mysuru, Madikeri, Dharwad, Mangaluru& Belagavi where restrictions are in place: Karnataka Govt Chandigarh A curfew has been imposed in Chandigarh from today midnight till further orders in view of Coronavirus Pandemic. People engaged in essential services will only be allowed curfew passes: Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore New Delhi The Delhi government on Monday directed medical superintendents of its hospitals and heads of health institutions to hire private vehicles to ensure that their staffers don't face problems in reaching workplaces due to lockdown. According to an order issued by the health department, it has come to notice that officers and officials working in hospitals and heath institutions are unable to reach their workplaces due to the shutdown in the city in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Arunachal Pradesh The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced a lockdown in the state from Monday evening till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. All essential services will continue during the period, according to a notification issued by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Sunday night. Punjab Punjab Cabinet ministers on Monday announced to contribute their one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in a fight against coronavirus. A government release quoting Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra said the ministers decided to make the contribution on the suggestion of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. New Delhi To ensure the proper implementation of Section 144 in Delhi inter-state borders of Delhi with neighbouring states shall be completely sealed by Police, except for the movement of essential goods and commodities: MS Randhawa, Delhi PRO Punjab We have asked for Rs 150 Crore from centre. We have so many NRIs in Punjab, 90000 people have come here in last 3-4 months. So we need money for infrastructure as well as for isolation wards & other things if there are cases. 5 MPs also met Dr Harsh Vardhan: Punjab health minister Odisha Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on created a fund to deal with the crisis arising out of Covid-19 outbreak, urging people to contribute generously. Patnaik also said that he would donate three months' salary for the cause. For the first time in its history, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here has decided to indefinitely shut down OPD services, including speciality and all new and follow-up registration. Chandigarh The Union Territory of Chandigarh was placed under curfew on Monday, hours after the Punjab government imposed it in the entire state in a bid to curb the coronavirus spread. Punjab Governor and Union Territory Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore decided to impose curfew in the city with effect from Monday midnight till further orders, said an official statement. Telangana State Bank of India on Monday said it would provide essential and basic banking services with minimum number of staff at the branches in Telangana, where a lockdown has been announced by the government to contain spread of coronavirus. New Delhi To curtail the spread of fast-spreading COVID-19, the Delhi Police appealed to people through social media and public announcement systems to stay at home and venture out only in case of an emergency. The city will be under lockdown till March 31 midnight amid the coronavirus outbreak.