Covid-19 lockdown LIVE: Disaster Management Act 2005 in force
New Delhi, Mar 25: India will go on a 21-day nationwide lockdown from today to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The national lockdown comes as India reported more than 50 new cases of Covid-19, taking the latest total of patients to 557.
Here are the Highlights:
Assam: Streets in Guwahati wear deserted look as the country observes 21-day lockdown, in wake of Coronavirus outbreak.
Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Government officials flag off vehicles carrying essential supplies which will be delivered to households.
Jammu and Kashmir: People who were flouting restrictions that have been imposed amid lockdown, made to sit in circles drawn to maintain social distance, in Jammu.
Maharashtra: Sangli district administration releases contact numbers for citizens to get home delivery of essential items on call. Police personnel and district administration will facilitate delivery. Service being provided in Kupwad, Miraj and Sangli city for now