Covid-19 lockdown LIVE: Disaster Management Act 2005 in force

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 25: India will go on a 21-day nationwide lockdown from today to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The national lockdown comes as India reported more than 50 new cases of Covid-19, taking the latest total of patients to 557.

Here are the Highlights:

Newest First Oldest First

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: There is no need to panic. After PM Modi's speech yesterday people started lining up at shops for essential services. I again appeal to people to not do panic buying, I assure everyone that there will be no shortage of essential services. Kerala Movement of people except those rendering/availing essential services are not being allowed by Police as lockdown continues in Thiruvananthapuram. Uttar Pradesh Government announces an additional Rs 50 crore for state health department in wake of COVID19. Assam Assam: Streets in Guwahati wear deserted look as the country observes #21daysLockdown, in wake of #Coronavirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/dgitPM62e4 — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020 Streets in Guwahati wear deserted look as the country observes 21 days Lockdown, in wake of Coronavirus outbreak. Haryana he Haryana government has deputed 22 officials, including 19 IAS officers, for planning, coordination and monitoring activities for the prevention and control of coronavirus. Nineteen IAS, two IPS and one IFS officers, one for each of the state's 22 districts, will perform this duty in addition to their present portfolio with immediate effect. In many parts of the state, the curfew was relaxed from 6 am to 9 am for buying milk, vegetables and fruits and then from 8 am to 11 am for purchasing groceries and medicines, they said. The curfew clamped in Punjab to check the spread of coronavirus was relaxed on Wednesday to let people buy essential commodities, officials said. With various political parties, community clubs and NGOs having to stop organising blood donation camps due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, blood banks in West Bengal are facing an acute shortage of supply, officials said on Wednesday. Bengaluru police strictly enforce the lockdown in Shivajinagar The National Disaster Management Act 2005 was invoked for the first time. Ayodhya Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Government officials flag off vehicles carrying essential supplies which will be delivered to households. #COVID19 #21daylockdown pic.twitter.com/vf04tv9UHN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2020 Uttar Pradesh Government officials flag off vehicles carrying essential supplies which will be delivered to households. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government on Wednesday banned export of anti-malarial drug hydroxycloroquine, with immediate effect to ensure sufficient availability of the medicine in the domestic market. "India is a hugely populous country. The future of this pandemic will be determined by what happens to densely-populated countries," he said. Speaking at press briefing in Geneva on Monday, WHO Emergencies Programme Director Mike Ryan had said that it was important for India to ramp up measures at public health and societal level to control and suppress the disease. The UN has expressed solidarity with India in its fight against coronavirus, with a top official at the world body's health agency praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 21-day nationwide lockdown as a "comprehensive and robust" response to the raging COVID-19 pendamic. Jammu Jammu and Kashmir: People who were flouting restrictions that have been imposed amid lockdown, made to sit in circles drawn to maintain social distance, in Jammu. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/4MQMh5LXgV — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020 People who were flouting restrictions that have been imposed amid lockdown, made to sit in circles drawn to maintain social distance. Paswan warned manufacturers and traders against profiteering during this period. Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday said the government is monitoring the availability of essential commodities in the market amid nationwide lockdown for next 21 days to check the spread of coronavirus outbreak. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has assured people in the state they will not face any problem during the unprecedented 21-day complete lockdown across the country announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight Covid-19. MHA asks private security agencies not to lay off or cut salaries of guards during 21-day lockdown. Amazon India is also suspending services of non-essential goods. People in Noida practice social distancing. Visuals from outside a grocery store in Sector-19. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked states and Union Territories to keep an eye on rumour mongers, including those related to shortage of food and other essential services and commodities. Asked also to take all measures to allay apprehensions & maintain peace and tranquility. The West Bengal government has started discharging patients from a state-run hospital and stopped admitting new ones to the institute to convert the entire facility into an isolation and treatment centre for people suspected to be infected with coronavirus, a senior health official said on Wednesday. In a communication to chief secretaries and DGPs of all states, the Union Home Ministry said all states and UTs should actively enforce social distancing and isolation for COVID-19 through lockdown and prohibitory measures with exemptions for supply chain and transportation of essential goods and services in and out of the state. The Centre has asked the state governments to ensure unhindered operation of essential services and their seamless availability for the general public during the 21-day lockdown period announced to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. Uttarakhand All shops of essential items in Uttarakhand will be open from 7 AM to 10 AM today, movement of people on roads will be restricted after 10 AM amid CoronavirusLockdown: Chief Minister's Office Maharashtra: Sangli district administration releases contact numbers for citizens to get home delivery of essential items on call. Police personnel and district administration will facilitate delivery. Service being provided in Kupwad, Miraj and Sangli city for now #21daylockdown pic.twitter.com/EycKOItH5C — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020 Maharashtra: Sangli district administration releases contact numbers for citizens to get home delivery of essential items on call. Police personnel and district administration will facilitate delivery. Flipkart on Wednesday announced that it has temporarily suspending its services in India due to the coronavirus pandemic. The government on Wednesday gave power to zonal Deputy Commissioners to take "strict penal action" against landlords who have been forcing doctors and paramedical staff, engaged in fighting the novel coronavirus, to vacate their rented premises.

Punjab Punjab announces curfew with no relaxations. Forced to impose curfew in larger interest of state, says CM Amarinder Singh Kerala Kerala announced complete lockdown. All borders in the state to remain closed, operations of all public transport to cease. All places of worship to also remain closed. Bihar Nitish Kumar says Families having ration cards will get free ration for 1 month and pensioners will get 3 months' pension in advance Union Home Ministry asks all states to take action against those harassing people, athletes from Northeast over coronavirus: Officials Karnataka The ongoing budget session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will be cut short as Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri announced that it will be adjourned sine die on Tuesday, amid growing demand for it to be curtailed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Assam Assam will be under lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday till March 31 in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced. Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Sarma said essential services like pharmacies, medical, water supply, banking, and petrol pumps would be exempted from the purview of the lockdown. Assessing the current situation, I have advised Commissioner Navodaya Vidyalaya to make their hostels (where no students are staying) available for the respective district administrations, aiding them to fight COVID19: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Haryana A day after putting seven districts of the state under lockdown, the Haryana government on Monday decided to extend the anti-coronavirus preventive measure to the remaining 15 districts of the state also. The lockdown for the new districts would be effective from March 24 midnight i.e. night intervening Monday and Tuesday. Puducherry Curfew is being imposed in the entire union territory of Puducherry from 9 pm on Monday till March 31 to contain spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy announced. None should come out of their homes and all vehicular movements would be suspended unless for genuine and compelling reason, with police asked to ensure strict enforcement of the curfew, he told reporters here on Monday. Telangana The Telangana government on Monday asserted the total lockdown announced by it to check the spread of coronavirus would be implemented strictly and advised people against moving from 7 pm to 6 am on the roads. Speaking to reporters, state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said nobody would be allowed outside from 7 pm to 6 am daily as part of the lockdown. The purchase of essential commodities should be done during the day, he added. Mumbai Three state-run hospitals in Mumbai will soon have isolation wards comprising 500 beds to deal with rising coronavirus cases, city Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh said on Monday. Chhattisgarh The Chhattisgarh government on Monday ordered suspension of public and private buses, auto and e-rickshaws and taxis with immediate effect. A letter announcing this was sent by state Transport Commissioner Kamalpreet Singh, an official statement here said. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday evening announced a lockdown in urban areas in 28 districts till March 31, during which only those sectors dealing with essential services will be allowed to remain open. Tamil Nadu The Tamil Nadu government warned of legal action against overseas returnees violating directions for self-quarantine as a preventive measure against coronavirus, saying they become a threat for community transmission. State Health and Family Welfare Minister C Vijaya Baskar said the list of travellers had been handed over to district administration and police for tracking and legal action would be taken if anyone violated the order. New Delhi The Delhi government said it would implement the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in Delhi from fiscal 2020-21, changing its stance on the enforcement of the scheme in the national capital. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds finance portfolio, made the announcement while presenting the Delhi budget in the assembly on Monday. Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh has been placed under lockdown indefinitely to check the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday. The chief minister made the announcement before the state assembly was adjourned sine die. People should not panic as the government is ready to meet any eventuality, he said, adding that the lockdown will remain in force till further orders. Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Police used drones in some parts of the city to announce restrictions on the movement of people as part of the 10-day lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic. West Bengal Jute mills in West Bengal will remain closed till March 27 following the state governments lockdown directive in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Jute Mills Association sources said on Monday. The IJMA has issued a notice that the mills will be closed from 5 PM on Monday 5 PM to 6 AM on March 28, as advised by the state labour department. Uttar Pradesh People rushed to buy essential commodities and police stepped up their presence as a three-day lockdown began in 16 Uttar Pradesh districts on Monday to fight the spread of coronavirus. After the “Janta curfew” on Sunday, people in some areas were seen coming out to stock up on groceries. Some complained that traders had hiked the prices of vegetables. Karnataka All public & private passenger transport services including Ola, Uber, taxi & autorickshaws shall be stopped from tomorrow in Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, Kalaburagi, Chikkaballapur, Mysuru, Madikeri, Dharwad, Mangaluru& Belagavi where restrictions are in place: Karnataka Govt Chandigarh A curfew has been imposed in Chandigarh from today midnight till further orders in view of Coronavirus Pandemic. People engaged in essential services will only be allowed curfew passes: Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore New Delhi The Delhi government on Monday directed medical superintendents of its hospitals and heads of health institutions to hire private vehicles to ensure that their staffers don't face problems in reaching workplaces due to lockdown. According to an order issued by the health department, it has come to notice that officers and officials working in hospitals and heath institutions are unable to reach their workplaces due to the shutdown in the city in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Arunachal Pradesh The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced a lockdown in the state from Monday evening till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. All essential services will continue during the period, according to a notification issued by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Sunday night. Punjab Punjab Cabinet ministers on Monday announced to contribute their one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in a fight against coronavirus. A government release quoting Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra said the ministers decided to make the contribution on the suggestion of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. New Delhi To ensure the proper implementation of Section 144 in Delhi inter-state borders of Delhi with neighbouring states shall be completely sealed by Police, except for the movement of essential goods and commodities: MS Randhawa, Delhi PRO Punjab We have asked for Rs 150 Crore from centre. We have so many NRIs in Punjab, 90000 people have come here in last 3-4 months. So we need money for infrastructure as well as for isolation wards & other things if there are cases. 5 MPs also met Dr Harsh Vardhan: Punjab health minister Odisha Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on created a fund to deal with the crisis arising out of Covid-19 outbreak, urging people to contribute generously. Patnaik also said that he would donate three months' salary for the cause. For the first time in its history, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here has decided to indefinitely shut down OPD services, including speciality and all new and follow-up registration. Chandigarh The Union Territory of Chandigarh was placed under curfew on Monday, hours after the Punjab government imposed it in the entire state in a bid to curb the coronavirus spread. Punjab Governor and Union Territory Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore decided to impose curfew in the city with effect from Monday midnight till further orders, said an official statement. Telangana State Bank of India on Monday said it would provide essential and basic banking services with minimum number of staff at the branches in Telangana, where a lockdown has been announced by the government to contain spread of coronavirus. New Delhi To curtail the spread of fast-spreading COVID-19, the Delhi Police appealed to people through social media and public announcement systems to stay at home and venture out only in case of an emergency. The city will be under lockdown till March 31 midnight amid the coronavirus outbreak.