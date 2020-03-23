  • search
Trending Coronavirus
    25 Mar, 2020         12:23:00 IST

    Covid-19 lockdown LIVE: Disaster Management Act 2005 in force

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 25: India will go on a 21-day nationwide lockdown from today to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The national lockdown comes as India reported more than 50 new cases of Covid-19, taking the latest total of patients to 557.

    Covid-19 lockdown: Kerala under complete lockdown

    Here are the Highlights:

    12:23 PM, 25 Mar
    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: There is no need to panic. After PM Modi's speech yesterday people started lining up at shops for essential services. I again appeal to people to not do panic buying, I assure everyone that there will be no shortage of essential services.
    12:00 PM, 25 Mar
    Kerala
    Movement of people except those rendering/availing essential services are not being allowed by Police as lockdown continues in Thiruvananthapuram.
    11:59 AM, 25 Mar
    Uttar Pradesh Government announces an additional Rs 50 crore for state health department in wake of COVID19.
    11:54 AM, 25 Mar
    Assam
    Streets in Guwahati wear deserted look as the country observes 21 days Lockdown, in wake of Coronavirus outbreak.
    11:51 AM, 25 Mar
    Haryana
    he Haryana government has deputed 22 officials, including 19 IAS officers, for planning, coordination and monitoring activities for the prevention and control of coronavirus. Nineteen IAS, two IPS and one IFS officers, one for each of the state's 22 districts, will perform this duty in addition to their present portfolio with immediate effect.
    11:35 AM, 25 Mar
    In many parts of the state, the curfew was relaxed from 6 am to 9 am for buying milk, vegetables and fruits and then from 8 am to 11 am for purchasing groceries and medicines, they said.
    11:35 AM, 25 Mar
    The curfew clamped in Punjab to check the spread of coronavirus was relaxed on Wednesday to let people buy essential commodities, officials said.
    11:34 AM, 25 Mar
    With various political parties, community clubs and NGOs having to stop organising blood donation camps due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, blood banks in West Bengal are facing an acute shortage of supply, officials said on Wednesday.
    11:23 AM, 25 Mar
    Bengaluru police strictly enforce the lockdown in Shivajinagar
    11:23 AM, 25 Mar
    The National Disaster Management Act 2005 was invoked for the first time.
    11:11 AM, 25 Mar
    Ayodhya
    Uttar Pradesh Government officials flag off vehicles carrying essential supplies which will be delivered to households.
    11:03 AM, 25 Mar
    Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government on Wednesday banned export of anti-malarial drug hydroxycloroquine, with immediate effect to ensure sufficient availability of the medicine in the domestic market.
    11:00 AM, 25 Mar
    "India is a hugely populous country. The future of this pandemic will be determined by what happens to densely-populated countries," he said.
    10:59 AM, 25 Mar
    Speaking at press briefing in Geneva on Monday, WHO Emergencies Programme Director Mike Ryan had said that it was important for India to ramp up measures at public health and societal level to control and suppress the disease.
    10:46 AM, 25 Mar
    The UN has expressed solidarity with India in its fight against coronavirus, with a top official at the world body's health agency praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 21-day nationwide lockdown as a "comprehensive and robust" response to the raging COVID-19 pendamic.
    10:36 AM, 25 Mar
    Jammu
    People who were flouting restrictions that have been imposed amid lockdown, made to sit in circles drawn to maintain social distance.
    10:30 AM, 25 Mar
    Paswan warned manufacturers and traders against profiteering during this period.
    10:29 AM, 25 Mar
    Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday said the government is monitoring the availability of essential commodities in the market amid nationwide lockdown for next 21 days to check the spread of coronavirus outbreak.
    10:22 AM, 25 Mar
    Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has assured people in the state they will not face any problem during the unprecedented 21-day complete lockdown across the country announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight Covid-19.
    10:10 AM, 25 Mar
    MHA asks private security agencies not to lay off or cut salaries of guards during 21-day lockdown.
    10:01 AM, 25 Mar
    Amazon India is also suspending services of non-essential goods.
    9:52 AM, 25 Mar
    People in Noida practice social distancing. Visuals from outside a grocery store in Sector-19.
    9:51 AM, 25 Mar
    Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked states and Union Territories to keep an eye on rumour mongers, including those related to shortage of food and other essential services and commodities. Asked also to take all measures to allay apprehensions & maintain peace and tranquility.
    9:34 AM, 25 Mar
    The West Bengal government has started discharging patients from a state-run hospital and stopped admitting new ones to the institute to convert the entire facility into an isolation and treatment centre for people suspected to be infected with coronavirus, a senior health official said on Wednesday.
    9:21 AM, 25 Mar
    In a communication to chief secretaries and DGPs of all states, the Union Home Ministry said all states and UTs should actively enforce social distancing and isolation for COVID-19 through lockdown and prohibitory measures with exemptions for supply chain and transportation of essential goods and services in and out of the state.
    9:18 AM, 25 Mar
    The Centre has asked the state governments to ensure unhindered operation of essential services and their seamless availability for the general public during the 21-day lockdown period announced to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.
    9:13 AM, 25 Mar
    Uttarakhand
    All shops of essential items in Uttarakhand will be open from 7 AM to 10 AM today, movement of people on roads will be restricted after 10 AM amid CoronavirusLockdown: Chief Minister's Office
    9:08 AM, 25 Mar
    Maharashtra: Sangli district administration releases contact numbers for citizens to get home delivery of essential items on call. Police personnel and district administration will facilitate delivery.
    8:55 AM, 25 Mar
    Flipkart on Wednesday announced that it has temporarily suspending its services in India due to the coronavirus pandemic.
    8:49 AM, 25 Mar
    The government on Wednesday gave power to zonal Deputy Commissioners to take "strict penal action" against landlords who have been forcing doctors and paramedical staff, engaged in fighting the novel coronavirus, to vacate their rented premises.
