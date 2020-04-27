  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19 lockdown: Kumaraswamy calls for lowering cost of living

    By PTI
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 27: Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has called for citizen-centric measures and stressed the need to lower the cost of living, as he cautioned the state and Central governments about the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on economy and people in-tuen.

    COVID-19 lockdown: Kumaraswamy calls for lowering cost of living

    Calling for measures like partial waivers of EMIs, rents, school fees, cut in petrol and diesel prices, the JD(S) leader said, the loss of revenue may be offset partially by imposing COVID cess on the ultra rich.

    "According to RBI and international economic assessment agencies, the GDP growth rate of the country is expected to fall to a historic low. Such a dire situation calls for citizen centric measures like full or partial waivers of EMIs, rents, school fees and other levies," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

    Stating that the economy won't bounce back within a very short period, he said, it is important to lower the cost of living as spending power of the consumer has depleted. "The govt must cut the petrol and diesel prices.

    The loss of revenue may be offset partially by imposing COVID cess on the ultra rich," he added. Further, Kumaraswamy said, it is high time the government announced schemes to save livelihoods of people, especially those in the unorganised sector.

    The government must provide immediate relief to farmers, construction workers, cab and auto drivers, garment workers, etc, he added. India's GDP is likely to range between a decline of 0. 9 per cent and a growth of 1.5 per cent in the current financial year, with the economy undergoing a "turbulent" phase caused by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, according to a recent report by CII.

    More H D KUMARASWAMY News

    Read more about:

    h d kumaraswamy coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X