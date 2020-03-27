  • search
    COVID-19 lockdown: Kolkata Police detain more than 450 people in West Bengal

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Mar 27: More than 450 people have been arrested in West Bengal in the last 24 hours since Wednesday 5 pm for defying the lockdown order imposed by the West Bengal government to contain the spread of the disease, a senior police officer said.

    The arrests were made by the Kolkata Police during naka-checking and patrolling across the city, he said.

    A total of 453 people have been arrested by the city police in the last 24 hours till 5 pm on Thursday for violating the Total Safety Restrictions, he said.

    High level committee formed to oversee supply of essentials during lockdown

    Of the 453 apprehended, 112 are from the north division and 75 from the eastern suburban division, the police officer said.

    As many as 65 offenders have been arrested from the south suburban and 62 more from the central division, he said.

    A total of 42 people have been picked up in the south division of the city police while 40 apprehended from the port area and 30 from the south-east division for violating the rules, the officer said.

    The policemen also held 18 from the south-west and nine from the east division, he said.

    All of them will be prosecuted under IPC sections dealing with disobedience of order, the officer added.

    Ten people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state so far. Of them, one died at a city hospital on Monday.

    Story first published: Friday, March 27, 2020, 9:03 [IST]
