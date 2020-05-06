  • search
    COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi announces summer vacation in state-run schools from May 11 to June 30

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 06: The Delhi government has announced summer vacation in schools run and aided by the government from May 11 to June 30, officials said on Wednesday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The government has also clarified that students will not be called to schools for any vacation-related activity in view of the COVID-19 situation. "Due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the teaching and learning activities in the schools have been suspended since March 23.

    The lockdown has further extended up to May 1," a senior official of the Directorate of Education (DoE) said. "The summer vacations in government and government aided schools shall be observed from May 11 to June 30.

    However, keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic, students shall not be called to schools for any teaching learning activity during summer vacation," he added.

    Universities and schools across the country have been closed and exams postponed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which has now been extended till May 17.

    The suspension of classroom learning due to the COVID-19 lockdown had kickstarted a debate on whether schools should suspend summer vacation this year to make up for academic loss.

    The government had sought suggestions from various stakeholders on whether schools in Delhi could conduct classes during summer break.

