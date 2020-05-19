COVID-19 lockdown 4.0: First KSRTC bus from Mangaluru to Bengaluru begins journey

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Bengaluru, May 19: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has started bus services from Mangaluru to long routes like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hubballi and other areas on Tuesday.

It is learnt that the bus left for Bengaluru is carrying 29 passengers and this happens to be the first bus bound for the city since lockdown was enforced.

Lockdown 4.0: KSRTC opens booking; Check route, fare, booking and other details

According to the guidelines, the buses will be operated with 50 per cent of the capacity. Also, measures have been taken to ensure that social distancing norms are adhered to while purchasing tickets from the counter.

According to reports, no buses will ply between the two cities after 11 am as KSRTC plans to ensure that all the buses reach their destination districts before 7 pm. Pregnant women, people aged over 60 and below ten are not being allowed to travel by KSRTC buses for the present.

Further, the contact number, name and address of the passengers will be collected by the officials during the travel.

As on 10 am KSRTC has operated 200 buses from 16 bus stations across the state.

Karnataka to do away with red, orange and green zones

It has been said that the private bus operators in the district have decided not to operate buses till the end of the month.