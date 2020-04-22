COVID-19: Locals clash with cops on distribution of ration in Bengal

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Apr 22: A clash broke between Police and locals after Police objected to the road being blocked by the locals. The locals alleged improper distribution of ration material amid coronavirus lockdown in Baduria in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

The locals alleged that they had distributed improper ration materials from the administration and to oppose it they blocked the road. When police personnel came to open the roadblock villagers started to throw rocks and attacked them.

#WATCH: Clash broke between Police and locals after they (Police) objected to the road being blocked by the locals. The locals were alleging improper distribution of ration material amid #CoronavirusLockdown in Baduria, North 24 Parganas. #WestBengal https://t.co/TnzIOM0Qhp pic.twitter.com/ffJRXKknr4 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

Aritra Ghosh, Baduria Municipality Councillor of Ward no 9 said, "Day before yesterday we had given ration material to each family there. Today I got an info that locals have blocked the road and when Police went there they were attacked. Administration is looking into the matter now".

Meanwhile, the whole country is facing the issue of ration distribution among the poor amid COVID-19 lockdown announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent the spread of the virus. While state governments are delivering promises to solve the issue, it can be seen peoples are still there struggling without food.