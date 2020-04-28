  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19: Karnataka may go for taluk wise colour-coding after May 3

    By PTI
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 28: Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Tuesday hinted that instead of districts, taluks are are likely to be classified as red, orange and green zones on the basis of incidence of COVID-19 cases, after May 3.

    COVID-19: Karnataka may go for taluk wise colour-coding after May 3

    "All these days we used to take district as a centre and classified them with colours- red, green, orange. Mostly after May 3, taluks will be identified as centre, depending on cases taluk wise it (colour coding) will be done, I think whole district will not be considered then," Ashoka told reporters. This move is seen as a measure aimed at further relaxing the lockdown restrictions, and to allow economic activities.

    According to state COVID-19 war room's latest data there are at 36 taluks in the state that has at least one positive case in the last 28 days, with maximum number of 46 cases each in Bengaluru north and Nanjanagudu taluk.

    As of now in district wise classification, there are 14 districts in the state that are categorised as green, as they do not have any active COVID-19 cases. They include- Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Haveri, Davangere, Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Udupi, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara and Kolar.

    Six districts are in red zone (with more number of active cases- Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Belagavi, Bagalkote, Bengaluru urban and Mysuru. As on Tuesday evening, cumulatively 523 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 20 deaths and 207 discharges.

    Ashoka also said it has been decided to open sub-registrar offices in Bengaluru and Mysuru from Wednesday.

    Sub-registrar offices were opened across the state, except in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

    In these two cities, sub-registrar offices located in a one-km radius of containment zones will not be opened and people cannot visit them. All other sub-registrar office in Bengaluru and Mysuru will open from Wednesday,he said.P

    More BJP IN KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    bjp in karnataka karnataka coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X