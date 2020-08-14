YouTube
    COVID-19: Karnataka govt says no to Ganesha idols in public places; Temples to be sanitised

    Bengaluru, Aug 14: Installation and worship of Ganesha idols in public places cannot be allowed in view of the pandemic, the Karnatakata government said advising people to celebrate the Vinayaka Chaturthi festival in their homes on August 22.

    In view of the present curbs to tackle the spread of coronavirus and considering public good, putting up statues and public worship of Lord Vinayaka in public places and processions to immerse the idols later, "could not be permitted," said the order issued by Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar.

    In fresh order, the government said that temple managements have been advised to take precautionary measures like use of sanitisers, maintain social distancing norms, compulsory wearing of masks and thermal screening, to contain the spread of infection.

    The state has warned of strict action against those who are found violating the government directives.

    Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. The festival is celebrated with great fervour and pomp mainly in states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh along with many other parts of India.

    Ganesh Chaturthi is the day Lord Ganesh is worshipped for wisdom, prosperity, good fortune and wellbeing. On Ganesh Chaturthi day people get Ganesha's idols and install them at home. These days along with ornate idols simple eco-friendly Ganesha idols too are available.

    Ganesh is the lord of arts, sciences and is considered as god of wisdom, he is known by 108 names.

    Karnataka on Friday witnessed the highest ever single-day spike in novel coronavirus cases after 7,908 more patients confirmed testing positive in the last 24 hours.

    Story first published: Friday, August 14, 2020, 22:25 [IST]
