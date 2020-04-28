COVID-19: Karnataka eases lockdown norms in 14 districts, no relaxation for Bengaluru

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Apr 28: Karnataka government on Tuesday relaxed COVID-19 lockdown norms in 14 districts, giving 'conditional' permit to economic activities in the cities that fall under Green Zone.

Notably, Karnataka's 30 districts have been divided into four categories - Red (which has 6 districts), Orange (5), Yellow (5) and Green (14). Bengaluru and Mysuru are parts of the Red Zone.

The 14 districts in which relaxation is declared are Chamarajanagar, Koppal, Chikmagaluru, Raichur, Chitradurga, Ramanagara, Hassan, Shivamogga, Haveri, Yadgir, Kolar, Davanagere, Udupi and Kodagu.

Whereas in Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi, Mysuru, Vijaypura, Bagalkot, Kalburgi, Bidar and Dakshina Kannada the existing lockdown norms will continue to be in force without any change.

As per the order the following activities will be permitted in the Green Zone.

Industries operating in rural areas

Manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control in SEZs and EoUs, industrial estates, and industrial townships.

All shops, including those in residential complexes, with 50 per cent of the workforce. Wearing masks and maintaining social distancing is mandatory. This is to be noted that shops in single-brand and multi-brand malls, and market complexes would not be permitted to open.