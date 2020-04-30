COVID-19: It took 10 days for India’s case to jump between 16,000 and 32,000

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 30: The number of days it took for the COVID-19 cases to double from 16,000 to 32,000 in India was ten.

It took 5 days for the cases to double from 200 to 1,000, while the cases doubled from 1,000 to 2,000 in 4 days. For the cases to double from 2,000 to 4,000 it took 3 days while it took 6 days for it double from 4,000 to 8,000. The number of cases doubled from 8,000 to 16,000 in 8 days.

In Canada, the number of cases went up from 16,000 to 32,000 in 12 days, while in the US it was 2. In Italy and Spain, it was 5 and 4 respectively. In the case of France, it was 5, while in Germany and the United Kingdom, it was 4 and 5 respectively.

India crossed 1,000 deaths when the cases stood at 31,332. In case of France, it was 22,304, while in Italy it was 15,113. In the case of Spain and Belgium, it was 21,571 and 15,348. In the UK and Ireland, 1,000 deaths were reported when the cases stood at 17,089 and 18,184 respectively. The death toll touched 1,000 in Brazil when the cases stood at 19,789.

Earlier this week, Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan said that India's doubling rate is around 10.9. He said that for the last 14 days, India's doubling rate was at 8.7 days.

For the last 7 days, it was at 102 days and in the last 3 days it is around 10.9 days roughly, the minister also said.

Last week, the government had said that the ban on international traffic and the lockdown has helped in curbing the spread of the coronavirus. Had these measures not been taken, the number of cases would have been over 1 lakh now.