India better placed in fight against COVID 19: Here is why

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 16: India has conducted 2,17,554 COVID-19 related tests when compared to the 1,39,878 conducted in the United States of America.

The United Kingdom has conducted 1,13,777 tests while in the case of Canada it is 2,95,065.

In terms of deaths per 1 million population, in India it is 0.3. The world data for this is 17.3 per million. The highest is Spain at 402, followed by Italy at 358.

In India, it took four days for the COVID-19 cases to double from 750 to 1,500. It took four days for the cases to double from 1,500 to 3,000. 3,000 to 6,000 cases doubled in 5 days. It took six days for the cases to double from 6,000 to 12,000.

In India, the total cases per million is 9. For the world, it is 267 and in the US it is 1,946. Spain is the highest in this category at 3,864, where as in Italy it is 2,732.