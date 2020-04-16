  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19: India’s death rate per million is 0.3

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 16: India has conducted 217,554 COVID-19 related tests, when compared the 139,878 conducted in the United States of America.

    The United Kingdom has conducted 113,777 tests while in the case of Canada it is 295,065.

    COVID-19: India’s death rate per million is 0.3

    In terms of deaths per 1 million population, in India it is 0.3. The world data for this is 17.3 per million. The highest is Spain at 402, followed by Italy at 358

    COVID-19: India’s death rate per million is 0.3

    In India it took four days for the COVID-19 cases to double from 750 to 1,500. It took four days for the cases to double from 1,500 to 3,000. 3,000 to 6,000 cases doubled in 5 days. It took six days for the cases to double from 6,000 to 12,000.

    COVID-19: India’s death rate per million is 0.3

    In India the total cases per million is 9. For the world it is 267 and in the US it is 1,946. Spain is the highest in this category at 3,864, where as in Italy it is 2,732.

    COVID-19: India’s death rate per million is 0.3

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus death toll united states of america

    Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 15:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 16, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X