COVID-19: India’s death rate per million is 0.3

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 16: India has conducted 217,554 COVID-19 related tests, when compared the 139,878 conducted in the United States of America.

The United Kingdom has conducted 113,777 tests while in the case of Canada it is 295,065.

In terms of deaths per 1 million population, in India it is 0.3. The world data for this is 17.3 per million. The highest is Spain at 402, followed by Italy at 358

In India it took four days for the COVID-19 cases to double from 750 to 1,500. It took four days for the cases to double from 1,500 to 3,000. 3,000 to 6,000 cases doubled in 5 days. It took six days for the cases to double from 6,000 to 12,000.

In India the total cases per million is 9. For the world it is 267 and in the US it is 1,946. Spain is the highest in this category at 3,864, where as in Italy it is 2,732.